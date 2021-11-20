ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne unloads on Wagner with a 44-0 win

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Darius Perrantes threw for three touchdowns, Garrett Owens ran for two scores and Duquesne scored 30 points in the second quarter and went on to beat Wagner 44-0 on Saturday.

Perrantes completed 16 of 24 passes for 241 yards. Owens had 119 yards rushing on 12 carries and Billy Lucas gained 105 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Cyrus Holder had 125 yards receiving on five receptions with two scores for the Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Northeast Conference).

Rickey Spruill had 74 yards on five carries for the Seahawks (0-11, 0-7). Wagner also was shut out last week by Sacred Heart 27-0.

The Seahawks now have a 20-game losing streak. Wagner lost two games in a short spring season in March and went 1-11 in 2019. The Seahawks haven't finished above .500 since the 2016 season.

