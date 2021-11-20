ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Passenger's gun accidentally discharges at airport, authorities say

By MEREDITH DELISO
ABC7 Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger accidentally discharged a gun at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, airport officials said, causing panic and sending travelers onto the tarmac on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm local time at the security screening area, the airport...

abc7.com

spectrumnews1.com

Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off

ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man fled. The man, later...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Potentially Facing Charges After Bringing Loaded Firearm To Pittsburgh International Airport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers and county police are warning people not to bring firearms into the Pittsburgh International Airport. This comes after a 25-year-old woman from Brownsville brought a .380 caliber handgun that was loaded with a round in the chamber early Thursday morning. She also had a “gun magazine with seven bullets and had six additional bullets loose in her carry-on bag,” TSA officers said. (Photo Courtesy TSA) She did not have a valid concealed carry permit. Allegheny County Police say they are filing charges by summons. Anyone who brings a firearm to the airport checkpoint, even if they have a valid concealed carry permit, could be fined thousands of dollars because of TSA regulations. Firearms can be stored as checked baggage but have to be “properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage.” The firearm must be unloaded, locked in a case and in a separate bag or container from ammunition. In total, there have been 32 incidents where passengers with a firearm have been stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FodorsTravel

This Is What You Need to Do if There’s an Unruly Passenger on Your Flight

It’s getting ugly up there. In May, a flight attendant was punched by a passenger and she wound up with a bruise, chipped teeth, and a cut under her eye. In August, a man groped two flight attendants and he was duct-taped to his seat. In October, a flight was diverted because a man walked to the galley and punched a flight attendant twice in the face. Google “unruly passengers” and you’ll see case after case of passengers being rude, abusive, and violent on flights. Air rage is becoming increasingly common on flights and it’s worrisome as holiday travel approaches.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman ‘Forgot’ Loaded Gun In Carry-On Bag, Tried To Board Flight: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia woman is facing a citation and a federal fine after trying to take a loaded gun onto her flight Wednesday at the Philadelphia International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration said the woman forgot the .22 caliber handgun was in her carry-on bag. TSA officers noticed the gun at the security checkpoint when her belongings went through the X-ray machine. They then called Philadelphia police, who took the weapon and cited the woman. She also faces a federal financial civil penalty. “This woman told us that she forgot that she had a loaded gun with her,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “That’s no excuse. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. You know where your keys are. You know where your wallet is. You should know where your deadly weapon is. And it should not be with you at a security checkpoint.” Unloaded guns are allowed in checked baggage as long as they are stored separately and away from any live ammunition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

FAA Proposing To Fine 8 Airline Passengers Over $160K For Unruly Behavior Involving Alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The FAA is proposing to fine eight airline passengers more than $161,000 for unruly behavior involving alcohol. One of those passengers was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Fort Lauderdale. That man is being fined $12,500. Since the beginning of the year, the FAA has received more than 300 reports of passenger disturbances due to intoxication.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested, 21 Guns Seized In San Francisco Firearms Trafficking Bust

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Authorities in San Francisco announced four people were arrested and nearly two dozen firearms were seized last week in connection with an alleged gun trafficking operation. Search warrants were executed at homes in the Bayview and Southern districts Tuesday as part of a joint operation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. During the raid, 21 guns were seized, along with ammunition, high-capacity magazines and other firearm components. Some of the seized firearms were found to be stolen, authorities said. Authorities said these firearms,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Seize Over $48 Million Worth of Cartel Meth in Brownsville

The seizure took place on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 60-year-old male Mexican citizen applied for entry into the United States driving a 1997 Freightliner truck. The truck was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, CBP officers discovered 62 buckets which contained a total of 2,444.92 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

St. Thomas Man Arrested at the Cyril E. King Airport with Nine Vacuum Sealed Packages of Marijuana Sentenced in Federal Court

ST. THOMAS – United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced on today that Kharim Moore of St. Thomas was sentenced today to three years’ probation, fined $1,000, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, U.S....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
news4sanantonio.com

EXCLUSIVE: Over a hundred migrant bodies found dead in South Texas

BROOKS COUNTY — Many have died crossing into the U.S. illegally, but no other county has reported as many migrants found dead in brutal Texas brush as Brooks county, but the recent finding of a migrant changed everything. Investigative Reporter Yami Virgin goes behind the headlines across the country, which...
TEXAS STATE

