Soccer

Spirit wins NWSL title 2-1 in extra time over Red Stars

 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kelley O'Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women's Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time...

On3.com

4-star wideout Zavion Thomas to commit on Thanksgiving

Marrero (La.) John Ehret four-star wide receiver Zavion Thomas was planning to announce his college commitment Tuesday but he has elected to push it back two days to Thanksgiving. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has...
FOOTBALL
q957.com

Soccer-Red Stars, Spirit vie for maiden NWSL title in championship showdown

(Reuters) – A dominant Washington Spirit take on the scrappy Chicago Red Stars in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, as each vies for its first National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) crown. The Red Stars pulled off a 2-0 upset over the Portland Thorns in their semifinal on Sunday, despite seeing star...
FIFA
Kelley O'hara
KEYT

Red Stars head to NWSL championship with 2-0 win over Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe each scored and the Chicago Red Stars advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game with a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday. Chicago will play the Washington Spirit for the title Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Spirit beat OL Reign 2-1 earlier Sunday. The Thorns won the NWSL Shield this season for best regular-season record. They have won the NWSL championship twice, in the league’s inaugural season in 2013 and again in 2017.
PORTLAND, OR
chatsports.com

Washington Spirit in NWSL Championship after 2-1 win over OL Reign

The Washington Spirit kept their incredible season going, defeating OL Reign 2-1 in the NWSL semifinals today. Goals from the Spirit’s dynamic young duo of Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez allowed them to overcome an early strike from Eugénie Le Sommer, and a determined defensive effort allowed them to pick up just their third playoff win in club history.
SOCCER
#Chicago Red Stars#Ap#The Washington Spirit
westplainsdailyquill.net

Top rivalries: Iron Bowl, The Game, Army-Navy, Red River

The best college football rivalries can change over time depending on the state of the programs involved. Go back 25 or 30 years and Miami-Florida State probably would have been near the top of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MIAMI, FL
westplainsdailyquill.net

1-2 matchup of Gonzaga, UCLA highlights hoops tourney feast

This time of the year is all about friends and family, turkey and pie, and plenty of football to take up the days. Better make some room for some basketball, too. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
COLLEGE SPORTS
westplainsdailyquill.net

LPGA Tour seizing on more sponsor interest in women's sports

Ten years ago, the LPGA Tour had eight players earn at least $1 million in the season. One indication of how much has changed is Nasa Hataoka. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
GOLF
westplainsdailyquill.net

Brady, SB champions shift attention to solving road woes

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Winning for the first time in nearly a month was a relief for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who now face the challenge of finding a way to regain their mojo on the road. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
NFL
westplainsdailyquill.net

Column: One rivalry based on performance, another on words

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Golf loves a good rivalry, and right now there would seem to be something for everyone, depending on tastes. One is based on performance and admiration. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
GOLF
westplainsdailyquill.net

Michigan's defense braces for Buckeyes' high-flying attack

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State's dazzling offensive stars are about to run into one of the best defenses they've seen this season. This year's edition of The Game could come down to how well …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MICHIGAN STATE
westplainsdailyquill.net

On College Football: What is the value of a rivalry game?

Being an Army football fan is a little like living in time capsule. Home games kickoff at noon at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights will be running an offense that was groundbreaking in 1970. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
westplainsdailyquill.net

Thanksgiving week: A good time to look at NFL unfortunates

And the meek shall inherit the first draft pick. When the Jets visit the Texans on Sunday, there are no playoff implications — or even dreams. Both teams are 2-8, deservedly so. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
NFL

