ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles activate running back Miles Sanders off injured reserve

By Tim McManus
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Miles Sanders has being activated off injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Sanders, who missed the previous three games with an ankle injury, is expected to play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sanders practiced all week...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Miles Sanders dilemma

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... I’m not saying don’t play Sanders. I’m not saying bench him. But the Eagles have a good thing going right now and it doesn’t make sense to change. I like Sanders, but you can’t ignore the fact that this offense has been more effective without him. There are a lot of other factors. The O-line has played better, Sirianni’s play-calling has improved dramatically and Jalen Hurts has been more efficient. But Scott and Howard have just been consistently productive in a way that Sanders hasn’t been. Over the last three weeks, Howard has averaged 70 yards per game and 5.2 per carry with three TDs and Scott has averaged 60 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry with two TDs. Sanders has never rushed for 40 yards with a 4.0 average three straight weeks. Howard and Scott have both done it the last three weeks. Since 2019, when Sanders, Scott and Howard all made their Eagles debuts, Sanders has lost yards on 11 percent of his runs, Scott 7 percent and Howard 5 percent. There’s something to be said for consistency. There’s something to be said for moving forward. This isn’t a knock on Sanders, just an acknowledgment that he’s a different kind of back than Howard and Scott. He’s a home-run threat on a team that isn’t trying to hit home runs right now.
NFL
FanSided

Miles Sanders says he’s back, Eagles roster disagrees

Maybe this is one of those times in which we go with the word of the player over his team? Since the day before Halloween, Miles Sanders has been hanging out in football limbo better known as the injured reserve (or football’s purgatory, depending on how you look at it). As you know, players are given that designation to ensure the team employing them won’t have to cut them or tie up a roster spot while said player works his way back onto the field.
NFL
Asbury Park Press

Eagles add Jordan Howard to roster; what that means for run game, Miles Sanders' role when healthy

PHILADELPHIA – There are several signs that the Eagles plan to continue their emphasis on running the ball. They showed that Wednesday by promoting Jordan Howard to the 53-man roster after he had been on the practice squad all season. Howard was "elevated" to the game-day roster in each of the last two games, the maximum amount of elevations allowed in a season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: RB snaps even as Miles Sanders nears return

DENVER — For the third week in a row, the Eagles went with an offense that really utilized the run game. In their 30-13 win over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, the Eagles split up their running back snaps very evenly between Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Ya boy (Miles Sanders) is (almost) back!!

Normally, teams don’t get better when they lose one of their better players. Sure, occasionally you’ll see a situation where an incumbent vet goes down, and a young, plucky upstart takes over their spot and runs with it – the Drew Bledsoe/Tom Brady situation may be the most famous example – but for the most part, teams give their best players the most playing time whenever possible.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles should stick with Miles Sanders

Prior to Sanders going down the team was hardly running the ball. Once they committed to the run, Sanders was sidelined with an ankle injury, and the offense leaned heavily on Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. The results have been outstanding.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES ACTIVATE 21-DAY PRACTICE WINDOW FOR MILES SANDERS!

The Eagles are getting running back Miles Sanders back in time for Sunday’s game with the Saints. They activated the 21-day practice window for running back Sanders. Sanders had 5 carries for 30+ yards against the Raiders, before suffering the ankle injury and missing three games on injured reserve. Since...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Jordan Howard to Active Roster

After back-to-back productive weeks, the Eages have signed running back Jordan Howard off their practice squad to the 53-man roster, after rushing 29 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns the past two games. How will they use Howard moving forward remains to been seen, but it sounds as if...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Espn#Ypc
FanSided

3 reasons criticism for Eagles’ Miles Sanders is too harsh

Is Miles Sanders’ position with this Eagles team now in jeopardy?. Here’s a serious question to mull over as you’re thinking about the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense and their chances versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. What do you think Miles Sanders is thinking right now?. The Eagles pretty...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Eagles Designate RB Miles Sanders To Return From IR

The Eagles announced they have designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve. This opens up a 21-day window for Sanders to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster. Sanders, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Make Important Roster Decision On RB Miles Sanders

After missing the last three games with an ankle sprain, running back Miles Sanders is officially back working with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles activated Sanders from short-term injured reserve this morning, starting the 21-day practice clock for the third-year running back. Philly has three weeks to add Sanders to the roster or put him on IR for the rest of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Miles Sanders could return to Eagles lineup sooner rather than later

Well, the band isn’t totally back together, but they’re hanging out again and even playing a few notes. The Philadelphia Eagles may be very close to reintroducing third-year running back Miles Sanders back into the lineup as they announced that they’re activating a 21-day practice window for one of their young stars.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES BOOBIE MILES SANDERS IS BACK! HOW MANY SNAPS TODAY?

Eagles running back Miles Sanders has being activated off injured reserve after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. ESPN is reporting he is expected to play against the New Orleans Saints today. Sanders practiced all week and is expected to reassume his role as the Birds lead...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles activate Sanders off IR in time for Saints game

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon activated Sanders off Injured Reserve, which means the 24-year-old running back will make his return from an ankle injury against the Saints on Sunday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Eagles placed OL Jack Anderson on IR. Now that Sanders has returned, it’s fair to...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Miles Sanders (ankle) officially activated off IR, will play in Week 11

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Eagles RB Miles Sanders is being activated off injured reserve. The expectation is that he'll play in Week 11 against the Saints. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Sanders has missed three games with an ankle injury. The question now becomes how the Eagles will utilize...
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Miles Sanders owns fumbles and looks to not have it happen again

PHILADELPHIA – It had been four weeks since Eagles running back Miles Sanders was able to run onto the field for the start of the game. The last time he did was Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead of walking off the field at the end of the Raiders game, he was carted off to the locker room with a white towel over his head after he suffered an ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy