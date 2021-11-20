There should be delays, detours and lane shifts in the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As part of the Yuma Commerce Center sewer-line project, Avenue 7E will be closed to all traffic between 30th Street and 32nd Street for sewer line and manhole installation starting Monday, November 22.

The City of Yuma confirms detours will be accessible from the west end of 30th Street via Araby Road or from North Frontage Road/Avenue 8E from the east end of 30th Street.

Sewer line extensions, new sewer manholes and updated line services will affect the following roadways:

Avenue 7E from 32 nd Street, north to 29 th Street, including 31 st Place and 30 th Street

Street, north to 29 Street, including 31 Place and 30 Street 31 st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area

Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area 30 th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive

Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive 29 th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive

Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive Commerce Center Drive from 29 th Street south to 30 th Street

According to the City, the work will continue through at least mid-December.

The following City Street Maintenance operations are also scheduled to take place from Monday, November 22, to Friday, November 26:

Crack Sealant

16th Street from Arizona Avenue to Yuma Palms Parkway

Street Asphalt Patching

Mission Street from Araby Road to Avenue 7E

Telegraph Street from Araby Road to Avenue 7E

2600 block of Barbara Avenue

Sidewalk Concrete Repairs

600 block of 2nd Street

700 block of 2nd Street

200 block of 6th Avenue

The City of Yuma warns drivers to expect delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.

The post Road Report: Expect closures linked to Yuma sewer-line project appeared first on KYMA .