Baton Rouge man killed in two-vehicle crash in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La (BRPROUD) – Lousiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that killed a 68-year-old man from Baton Rouge.

LSP was called to a two-vehicle crash on LA 16 north of LA 1033 around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 68-year-old Charles Smith was driving a 2008 Lincoln MKZ south on LA 16 while a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on LA 16. For reasons still under investigation, Lincoln drove off the roadway to the right. When he reentered the roadway, he crossed the center and hit the front of the Jeep.

Smith was wearing his seatbelt but suffered from fatal injuries. LSP said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jeep’s driver was also wearing their seatbelt but sustained moderate injuries. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

LSP has not ruled out impairment. Routine toxicology samples have been taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis as a part of the investigation.

