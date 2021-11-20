West Side shooting leaves 22-year-old man dead

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was standing on the corner of West Roosevelt Road and South Hamlin Avenue at approximately 1:42 p.m. when an unknown gunman approached on foot and opened fire, striking the man in the head.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.

