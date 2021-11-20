ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

West Side shooting leaves 22-year-old man dead

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PZGg_0d2uKD5C00

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was standing on the corner of West Roosevelt Road and South Hamlin Avenue at approximately 1:42 p.m. when an unknown gunman approached on foot and opened fire, striking the man in the head.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 14

Oldman26
4d ago

Say it ain't so! Hmmm Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws on the books. How does this keep happening 🤔? Seems some people can't be trusted with guns.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

30-year-old man stabbed to death following altercation at Loop L stop

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Loop L stop during an altercation with another man Wednesday night, according to police. Police said two 30-year-old men were in an altercation at the Clark/Lake L stop at 100 West Lake Street at approximately 8 p.m. when the perpetrator stabbed the other 30-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 missing teen girls were last seen at North Side high school

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers from the North Side. Police said Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both 15, were last seen Friday morning outside Amundsen High School, 5110 N Damen Ave, in Lincoln Square. Sujeily is described to be about 5 foot 2 inches tall, 110 […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Suburban man accused of killing Wheeling mother, young daughter denied bond

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — The suburban man accused of killing his “on again, off again” girlfriend and her baby daughter was denied bond Wednesday. Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping — which was added in court on Wednesday. He’s accused of killing his girlfriend […]
WHEELING, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Side#Weather#Police#Area Four#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Police: Person shot on Dan Ryan near 84th Street

CHICAGO — One person was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Tuesday morning. Just before noon, police responded to northbound lanes near 84th Street on the report of a shooting. The incident resulted in a crash of a jaguar sedan owned by a Chicago man. Police said one person was transported to a local hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

One hurt after Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Forest Park leads to crash

A shooting investigation is underway along the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the Interstate-290 exit ramp at Des Plaines. There, authorities learned the driver of a crashed vehicle had suffered severe injuries due to gunfire. Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

All 3 men found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice. The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGN News

Blue Island police, Cook County Sheriff’s Office begin offering access to mental health professionals on-scene

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — Blue Island police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to offer virtual access to on-scene mental health professionals. The agency has become the latest suburb to partner with the Sheriff’s Office Treatment Response Team — a group of mental health professionals who provide round-the-clock mental health responses via […]
BLUE ISLAND, IL
WGN News

WGN News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy