47-year-old man shot and killed in Pilsen

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood left a 47-year-old man dead, according to police.

Police said the man was in the 900 block of West 19th Street at approximately 2 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no further information and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

