Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend

Soon after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him, defense attorney Mark Richards took a swipe at his predecessors, telling reporters that their tactics — leaning into Rittenhouse’s portrayal as a rallying point for the right to carry weapons and defend oneself — were not...
Three white men, Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, hunted down an unarmed black man in February of 2020, shooting at Ahmaud Arbery as he ran, barefoot, away from the truck chasing him. Travis fatally shot him and, according to Bryan, yelled out, “F***ing n*****” as Arbery took his final breaths.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense attorney blasted prominent Republicans for trying to ride the coattails of his acquitted client after a few congressmen offered the teen a job - and the lawyer called Donald Trump Jr. an 'idiot' for his push to get the Kenosha gunman a free weapon. 'There's a lot...
Two lawyers who went to court to claim voter fraud after the 2020 election must pay nearly $180,000 to the defendants they sued, a federal magistrate judge ordered Monday, saying their lawsuit aimed to “manipulate gullible members of the public and foment public unrest.”. The order from Magistrate Judge N....
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial amounted to a “warning shot” for Black communities across the country that “vigilante justice is allowed.” At least “in particular communities,” he said in an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, days after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges. Johnson said it’s particularly difficult for Black Americans to accept the verdict in the trial when it represents such a huge contrast with their own experiences with the justice system.
Kyle Rittenhouse — the teen who was acquitted Friday after he shot three people, killing two, at a racial justice protest in Kenosha last summer — told Tucker Carlson that he is “not a racist person.”
“I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” he said in a clip released by Fox News, teasing an interview with the host that will air Monday night. Shortly after the jury announced its verdict on Friday, the network teased the interview special.
On Sunday, Fox aired a “sneak peek” of the interview, where Rittenhouse denied that his actions that day were related to race....
As both sides make their closing arguments to the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the defense is reportedly accusing the prosecution of lying to the court. As the jury in Rittenhouse's trial grows closer to reaching a final verdict in the case, things started heating up when the prosecution finished their closing remarks to the court on Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse says in a new interview that he believes the jury that acquitted him of murder came to the right verdict, and he’s now hoping to lay low for a while. Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another...
The murder trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery were united by a dangerous theme: The move by some white Americans to grab guns and take their own stand against their perceptions of lawlessness, particularly by Black people. Arbery, a Black man, was chased and shot to death by white men suspicious of an outsider in their predominantly white Georgia neighborhood. His killers were found guilty on Wednesday. In Wisconsin, while both Rittenhouse and the three men he shot were white, the encounter was triggered by the 17-year-old’s decision to travel to Kenosha, armed with an AR-15 rifle, bent on protecting local businesses from Black Lives Matters protesters. Rittenhouse was acquitted last week.
The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters. Everytown for Gun Safety says an acquittal could send the message that coming armed to a heated situation and pulling the trigger doesn’t bring serious consequences in an era of loosening gun laws. The pro-gun-rights Second Amendment Foundation blames the heated political atmosphere while legal experts say the case points to inadequacies in self-defense law at a time of easy access to powerful weapons.
The diligent false reporting by media that claims Kyle Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15 style rifle when he “crossed state lines” prior to his fatal shootings in Kenosha, Wis., has resulted in corrections and remarkable mockery since the relying on the false coverage of the trial still continues. What...
Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
WASHINGTON — US District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Capitol rioter Frank Scavo — a former school board official from Pennsylvania who organized buses to Washington, DC, on Jan. 6 and joined the mob that went into the Capitol — to 60 days in jail, blowing past the prosecutor’s recommendation of two weeks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a Florida man affiliated with the far-right Oath Keepers militia group has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Court records show 49-year-old James Beeks was charged Tuesday with a felony count of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor count of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He was arrested in Milwaukee and made his initial court appearance in Wisconsin. The case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court. According to court documents, Beeks joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. Five people died in the violence.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
Comments / 0