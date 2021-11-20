Road rage incident leads to driver being struck by vehicle on I-405 ramp

Arrested: A delivery driver in Connecticut was arrested for attempting to break into a college woman's house on Tuesday night. (Chalabala/iStock )

A road rage incident on Friday led to a driver being struck by a vehicle and seriously injured.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, Washington State Patrol communications received a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck on the ramp from southbound I-405 to 112th Avenue, and the vehicle involved fled the scene.

WSP troopers and Bellevue Fire Department personnel arrived and found a pedestrian unconscious. The pedestrian was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

According to WSP, further investigation revealed that this started as a road rage incident on SB I-405 north of 112th Avenue between a white work truck and a red Lexus IS.

The two vehicles stopped at the beginning of the ramp to 112th Avenue. The driver of the truck then exited their vehicle, opened the bed of the truck and took out a four-foot level. The driver then approached the red Lexus and struck the hood of the car with the level.

In the process of trying to get away, the red Lexus struck the other driver, causing serious injuries, then continued southbound on I-405.

Detectives have since located and interviewed the driver of the Lexus, but the investigation remains ongoing.

WSP detectives are requesting any witnesses to this incident, along with anyone that may have dash cam video, to contact Detective Russ Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

