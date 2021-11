Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic was back in a starting lineup for the Blues for the first time in three months earlier this week in our 4-0 victory over Juventus, with his last starting appearance taking place in the Blues’ 3-0 win against Crystal Palace. His absence was mostly due to an ankle injury picked up during international duty with the USMNT in September, taking him out of contention for almost two months.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO