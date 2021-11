I’m back today with another update about mom and dad and I’m so happy to say that things are SO much better than the last update I gave you. Last update, dad was still very much agitated and talked about going home every time we saw him. It was exhausting and not at all fun, but we felt bad if we didn’t see him, so we tried over and over. Mom would go over by herself and I would go to see him when I was there. We took him outside on the Memory Care side and visited with him there. Outdoors is his happy place, so we thought that might cheer him up.

