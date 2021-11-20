High School Football; King Phillips continues on to the championship game at Gillette Stadium

BROCKTON — Our High School GameDay Game of the Week on Friday was two Hockomock rivals King Philip taking on Milford at Marciano Stadium in Brockton.

This was their second meeting of the season; this time the stakes were much higher the winner would go on to play in the Division 2 state championship game at Gillette Stadium.

It was a hard-fought game but after trailing at halftime King Philip controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half en route to a 31-16 win over Milford.

