Henrico County, VA

Henrico families to receive Thanksgiving meals

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police officers in Henrico County are making sure needy families have a meal to share with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

Members of the Henrico School Services Unit picked up Thanksgiving turkey meals from a generous anonymous donor.

The partnership will provide nearly thirty families in the areas with a meal this holiday season.

“This is great,” Sgt. Kerry Hansen with Henrico Police said. “Anything we get to do that’s out of the norm and forster positive relationships in the community… We like to come to work to do things like this.”

Additionally, the Henrico County Police Athletic League will also donate Thanksgiving meal boxes, which will be delivered to 350 families starting Saturday morning.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

