ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cruising the Danube River is an extraordinary experience

By Dianne Newcomer
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

Thanksgiving week is here. It is the time of year when we all should be enjoying an attitude of gratitude. What a precious privilege it is to be alive, to have people we love, to enjoy more blessings than we can count and deserve, and to be able to travel our world again.

We have so much to be thankful for, and, as I continue my rivers of the world series in this travel column, I am taking a trip down memory lane and very grateful for a special teacher named Bessie Connor. This was the lady who made me fall in love with the Danube River long before I ever stepped aboard a river boat.

Kids often joked Miss Connor was so skinny she could dodge raindrops, but, in the classroom, this fragile looking teacher was a source of boundless energy. She moved like a Tasmanian dervish, darting around with an enthusiasm hard to ignore. To Miss Connor, 45 minutes was simply not enough time to teach us sixth graders about the wonderful world of music. As we trudged upstairs to unairconditioned classroom above the school cafeteria, I am sure most of the class thought it was 40 minutes too much, but never me.

Maybe it was because I was short and always forced to sit right under every teacher's nose, but the lady fascinated me. What a great storyteller she was. I so longed to play the piano like she did, and, even though she apologized for her crooked arthritic fingers, I thought it neat to always have those perfectly bent "positioned" fingers my piano teacher chided me about constantly maintaining.

As small town gossip goes, the stories about Miss Connor were quite "delicious." The huge mansion, where she lived alone, was said to have strange sounds coming from it at all times of the night. Since most of us in Winnsboro, Texas, had never been exposed to opera, I am sure it did seem curious. Consequently, her home was always a popular target for the Saturday night toilet paper rollers.

Surprisingly, Miss Connor never told the principal about the kids' week -end antics, so they just kept picking on her for the two years I was in her junior high school class. At the time, I surmised she was so far removed from reality that she was flattered and enjoyed the attention, but, now, that I am older and, perhaps, even wiser, I think Miss Connor feared if the kids got in trouble, they would miss "the music."

You see, this lady was a one-man crusade: she wanted us to learn about the great maestros of classical music, their symphonies, their operas, and the varied instruments helping them accomplish their musical goals. Perhaps it was my front-row advantage seat that kept me in tune with Miss Connor, but my favorite day of the week was always Wednesday--or "soup day" in the cafeteria.

Whereas some of my classmates were much more enthralled by the smells wafting through the open windows of our classroom from above the cafeteria, I loved Wednesdays, because that was the day the great masters would come to visit. Miss Connor would dim the lights, put a vinyl 78 on the record player, and let their music roar.

I never forgot the day Johann Strauss came to visit and Miss Connor taught us about the Danube, the river she called the greatest in Europe. As she flitted around the room showing us amazing pictures of Vienna and the worlds of Strauss and also Mozart from the World Book Encyclopedia, their music filled the room. To a classroom of sixth graders from a small town in East Texas, the chance of ever going to a place like Vienna seemed about as likely as going to the moon .

How could we have ever dreamed our world would--one day-- become so small that some of us would actually be able to visit the magical places she showed us that day? There is no doubt in my mind that this special teacher would roll over in her grave if she knew I had grown up to be a travel agent whose job it is to sell river cruises trips on Johann Strauss' blue Danube and I often think of her whenever a client of Monroe Travel Service returns to tell me about their magical journey on the Danube River.

How Miss Connor would have delighted to be in the land of the maestros and to walk the streets of Vienna, the city she always told us was "paved with culture." Seeing the deep green forests and hills, visiting one castle after another, and hearing the "Blue Danube," Strauss's masterpiece being played literally everywhere when strolling through lovely little villages, like Passau, Melk, Regensburg, and Linz that line the Danube River. It would have made her heart sing to know she was right: the Danube is truly extraordinary.

The River wears many colors — and, depending on the eye of the beholder, that color may not be as "blue" as the maestro Strauss suggests. Yet, considering this river brushes up against 10 uniquely different countries, its colorful history and cultures cannot be denied. This river, the 2nd longest in Europe after the Volga, has been the crossroads of civilizations for centuries, so it has some amazing stories to share.

Most travelers of Monroe Travel Service do not cruise the entire distance from the Black Forest region of Germany to Bucharest, Romania, but, instead, prefer the "upper Danube" or the eastern side from Prague (a couple hours from port city of Passau or Nuremberg) to Budapest. Depending on the cruise line and the 7 or 10 day itinerary chosen, this is an ideal trip for travelers who want to experience a collection of Europe’s greatest hits such as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, bike Austria’s Wachau Valley, see the home of "Sound of Music," visit medieval villages like Melk, Regensburg, Linz, and Durnstein, tour Viennese palaces and castles, stroll from Buda to Pest, and fall in love with the charm and sounds of Old World Europe.

The Danube is to European river cruises what the Caribbean is to ocean cruises. In other words, it is usually the first river everyone thinks of when the words “European river cruise” are mentioned. Yet, like the Caribbean, the Danube is just too big, too varied and too historically different to simply be lumped into any single category. Each area of the river has a personality of its own; there is no one size fits all in the way of expectations, which is why you need one of the travel agents at Monroe Travel Service to help navigate this river and make sure you see what you want.

For me, the two places I had to visit on my Danube cruise was Salzburg, Austria, the hometown of Mozart and the beautiful city of Vienna. I know Miss Connor would have delighted in knowing I had spent my evening in Vienna at the Schonbrunn Palace-- the very same place where Mozart performed in 1786--listening to an orchestra play Johann Strauss' famous masterpiece, the "Blue Danube Waltz."

I sometimes have to pinch myself, too. Travel is such a gift! It is why my cup runneth over with an attitude of gratitude this week. We have been given an amazing world to discover, and, without a doubt, a Danube River cruise is an easy and amazing way to do just that. With the ever-changing covid currents that define travel today and the decidedly different cruise products in the marketplace, I would love to help show you the way.

For centuries, the Danube River has been one of the most well-traveled roads in our world, and I sincerely believe it will be a journey you will never forget.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Dianne Newcomer is a travel agent at Monroe Travel Service. For your next vacation, call an expert at 318 323 3465 or email INFO@MONROETRAVEL.com. Our service is free, but our advice could be priceless.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Inside Pine Cay, a Five-Star Caribbean Private Island Resort So Low-Profile It’s Almost a Secret

Even the most knowledgeable Caribbean travelers might tilt their heads upon mention of Pine Cay in Turks and Caicos—and that aura of hidden mystique isn’t by chance. Situated along the world’s third-largest barrier reef, and ringed by a two-mile stretch of powdery, white sand beach, the 800-acre private island feels worlds away, but is just a brief (and beautiful) 20-minute boat ride from Providenciales, Turks and Caicos’ main tourism hub. Turks and Caicos itself is just a three-and-a-half-hour plane ride from New York City, and is known for its crystal-clear, bright blue waters and soft limestone sand. What most surprises travelers unaware...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Year ends on a sour note for river cruise lines in Europe

Lockdowns in Austria and Germany, more than 20 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, have resulted in Danube River cruise cancellations for the remainder of the year. Austria, home to Vienna's sprawling Christmas market frequented by most river cruise lines, entered a country-wide lockdown on Nov. 22, which completely restricts tourist entry and is expected to last at least through Dec. 13.
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

Amadeus River Cruises unveils Cara

Amadeus River Cruises has announced that its new five-star ship, the Amadeus Cara, will enter service in spring 2022. The 135-metre-long ship will accommodate 163 guests and operate on the Danube, Rhine and its tributaries. In addition to the Panorama Restaurant, the Panorama Bar and Lounge, the Café Vienna, the...
travelblog.org

Melaka River cruise

The river cruise is a 45-minute round-trip and covers 9 kilometres. The boat passes under a number of historic bridges reflecting the history of Melaka including a foot bridge that resembles the Rialto Bridge of Venice. Further down the river is the Pirate Park, a conventional amusement park with Ferris wheel, bungee trampoline and a rocking pirate ship.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Cruise#Travel Itinerary#Cruises#Danube River#Cruise Line#Tasmanian
solotravelerworld.com

River Cruise in the South of France: Avalon Waterways Review

My recent trip with Avalon Waterways was my third river cruise and the best yet for a number of reasons. I took their southbound Active & Discovery on the Rhone. I've already written two posts about this trip. One on why a river cruise makes for a good trip at this time and a second on the variety of excursions.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

CroisiEurope launches new river cruise itinerary

CroisiEurope has released a new seven-day round-trip river cruise on the Elbe and Vltava rivers. The itinerary – called Prague, Dresden & The Castles of Bohemia – will be operated by 77-passenger paddlewheel ship Elbe Princesse II (pictured) from Prague. It includes calls to Stechovice and Slapy, both Czech Republic,...
TRAVEL
travelworldnews.com

Scenic’s 2022 Rhine, Main, Danube and French River Cruises – Buy one Get 60% Off 2nd Guest and More with Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promo

Scenic is coming out with a new deal for those who like to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. All 2022 Rhine, Main, Danube and French river cruises are being offered with a buy one full fare and get up to 60% off a second guest. And if the new booking is paid in full by December 15, 2021, Scenic will shave another 5% off the fares on both guests.
LIFESTYLE
thepostnewspaper.net

PROBLEM SOLVED: My Scenic River Cruises refund went sideways. Is my money gone?

When Scenic River Cruises cancels Winston B.’s Danube river cruise vacation, his travel agent offers a refund. But it’s been months and he’s still waiting. Q: My wife and I have been trying to get a refund from Scenic River Cruises for more than eight months. We paid $14,910 for a Danube River cruise from Bucharest to Budapest scheduled for May 2020. That included airfare and an upgrade. We also bought a travel insurance policy.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
travelawaits.com

I Just Went On A River Cruise — 8 Changes You Need To Know

Each of us has a comfort zone for timing our return to international travel. When you are ready to set sail on a European river cruise, there are a few changes you should keep in mind. We anticipated many of the changes to cruising, a few were happy surprises. I...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Riviera River Cruises releases its 2022 holiday sailing schedule

Riviera River Cruises is looking ahead to the 2022 holidays with 20 festive departures across six seasonal itineraries. Next December, five-day cruises will visit the Christmas or "yuletide" markets of Germany on the Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets to Bonn, Rudesheim, Koblenz, and Cologne. The six-day Danube's Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets cruise will take Riviera guests to Budapest, Vienna and Bratislava, Slovakia.
TRAVEL
goodhousekeeping.com

Experience Iceland's less-travelled coast on an incredible cruise from the UK

Few destinations are more fascinating than Iceland, where ancient ports and fishing villages are surrounded by spectacular scenery and wildlife. North Iceland is where you'll find fewer tourists and less-travelled destinations - and next May, you can see them for yourself during Good Housekeeping's exclusive eight-night cruise. I'M IN. SIGN...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Tui River Cruises launches second vessel on the Rhine

Tui River Cruises’ has launched its second ship, whch has embarked on its maiden itinerary on the Rhine. The top deck of Tui Skyla was turned into a winter wonderland-themed area to celebrate. A live choir sang and festive drinks were handed out to guests – including the ship’s godmother,...
GERMANY
cntraveler.com

On a River Cruise Through the Douro Valley, Finding a Real Taste of Portugal

The vino in Portugal's Douro Valley is delicious, inexpensive, and plentiful. For just 10 euros at the Quinta da Pacheca vineyard, I had a flight of two wines and two ports. If that weren't enough, my waiter, Arsenio, came over and asked, “Do you like surprises?” I said I did, and he brought me a bonus 40-year-old port that was just slightly chilled. By that time, I was feeling no pain, even when I made my way down from the vineyard to the main road, where a large gate was closed and locked. Rather than walk back all that way uphill to the vineyard, I decided to embrace my sense of adventure (and generous buzz) and simply climbed over the gate in my Chanel ballet flats. After all, I had a cruise to get back to.
TRAVEL
wjhl.com

Kathy’s Cruises: Heading to Vienna on the Danube River

(WJHL) – Travel expert Kathy Kennedy is traveling throughout Europe and is river cruising along the Danube River toward Vienna in this segment of Kathy’s Cruises. For more information, call (423) 323-1344 or go to exclusivecruisetravel.com.
TRAVEL
porthole.com

Mississippi River Cruising Aboard The New American Melody

With international travel and health protocols still presenting challenges, there’s no better time to experience close to home cruising. With the launch of American Cruise Lines’ new American Melody, that choice of convenience is even more apropos. The company’s current fleet of vessels ply the iconic rivers and waterways of the United States but their Grand Heartland Cruise perfectly captures the spirit of the Mississippi River in style. With an itinerary that might level a challenge to lesser vessels, the American Melody carves its way through a 1600+ mile serpentine path from St Paul, Minnesota to New Orleans, literally dissecting the country.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TravelPulse

Central Holidays Reveals Newest Ultra-Luxe Nile River Cruise Ship

Central Holidays has just announced the debut of its newest five-star cruise ship, the HS Nebu, which stands to raise the bar when it comes to Nile River cruising. Nebu’s addition to the Central Holidays fleet raises its number to 11 total vessels. The new, ultra-luxe, river cruise ship was...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

River cruise lines give tips on selling groups

MIAMI BEACH -- Travel advisors who sell an AmaWaterways voyage earn an average commission of more than $1,500, vice president of sales Alex Pinelo said last week during a session about selling river cruises at Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld. So, it stands to reason that if booking individual clients on river...
LIFESTYLE
News4Jax.com

The Latest From MSC Cruises! with The Travel Mom | River City Live

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is MSC Cruises’ new private island located in The Bahamas that features uninterrupted sweeping views of crystal blue waters and over two miles of pristine beachfront spread across eight world class beaches allowing guests to connect with the natural environment and its beauty, feel the warmth, fun, and hospitality of the Bahamian spirit and immerse themselves in an ecologically-intelligent atmosphere.
TRAVEL
The News-Star

The News-Star

14
Followers
34
Post
734
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy