ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

PHOTOS: Authorities looking to ID drivers who scooped up cash on California freeway

By Dillon Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKwne_0d2uIzwI00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – Authorities Friday were working to identify drivers suspected of pocketing money that went flying from the back of an armored car in Carlsbad, California.

Calls began coming in about 9:15 a.m. Friday to California Highway Patrol dispatchers about “a large sum of money in the roadway” on a section of Interstate 5, with reports of drivers getting out of their cars to collect the bills. A man and a woman were also arrested on suspicion of taking cash after they got stuck on the freeway with their keys locked in the car, blocking traffic, according to CHP.

The incident generated significant buzz in the community. Soon, videos of people scooping up cash were widely circulated on social media and among local news outlets.

Multiple screenshots from some of these videos were released late Friday by CHP, which was investigating the incident along with the FBI. The agency said it was trying to determine the identities of the motorists in the images and were urging them to return the money within 48 hours “to avoid potential criminal charges.”

“The CHP would like to thank those motorists who have already returned money to their local CHP office,” the agency said in a news release, “and remind the public to do the right thing and return any money they found on the freeway.”

Gas Prices on the Rise in Arkansas

The incident brought traffic to a stop at around 9 a.m. on Friday, after the doors of an armored truck came open on Interstate 5, sending cash flying. The driver of the armored truck started picking up the bills, but soon began recording others who left their vehicles to grab the cash, according to the CHP.

Travis Fisher, a driver caught in the chaos, told KSWB he initially thought he was approaching an accident when he saw the scene. Fisher estimated there were thousands of dollars scattered on the road.

“I see all these things floating around and I realize it’s money,” Fisher said. “It was pretty crazy. Just everywhere, there was a sea of bills, everywhere.”

To return money from the incident, CHP requests people contact its Dispatch Center at 858-637-3800.

KSWB’s Matt Meyer and Domenick Candelieri contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 28

Angelie Villaver
4d ago

Oh Lord, God bless you all who got the money. Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and Happy New Years 2022. it's a blessing upon above. 🙏🤣❤

Reply(3)
10
Saint
4d ago

It's not going to be hard. Many of Carlsbad's traffic lights have license plate readers. That's what SANDAG needs to do instead of building trains to nowhere serving 100 people. They need every traffic light to have license plate readers. There'd be no safe place for any criminals ANYWHERE.

Reply(4)
4
michael penna
4d ago

oh my God do any of you people realize that taking that money makes you low life? that money was not yours and you didn't earn it it belongs to a business who did earn it and taking it just because you found it on the freeway is stealing it is not yours and you are no better then the person who finds a wallet in the store with money in it and takes the money from it doesn't return it. that makes you low life do the right thing and give the money back it's not yours if not you will pay the consequences because they are going to find you and not sure if you're prepared to go to jail or prison for a few bucks you didn't even get thousands you got maybe a hundred is it worth throwing your life away for? because the feds don't care they'll do it to you that is a Federal offense you may as well have robbed the armored truck. as soon as that money is in the custody of the armored truck it's Protected and insured by the FDIC meaning FEDS good luck boneheads!!!

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

Waukesha parade crash driver may have been fleeing a crime

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats […]
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Fisher
KARK 4 News

NLRPD: Man shot on Beech Street Friday has died

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after he was shot Friday night at East 8th and North Beech Street. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Brodrick Patrick of North Little Rock. Police were called to a report of a person being shot just after 8:00 p.m. Patrick was taken to the […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored Car#Fbi#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#Kswb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy