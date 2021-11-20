Dickson girls basketball cruises past Springer for 1st win of season

The Dickson High School girls basketball team took care of business Friday night with 72-30 season-opening win over Springer.

The Lady Comets led 21-5 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 37-14 at the half. That was plenty for Dickson to cruise to victory as 10 of the 13 athletes finished with at least one point.

Audrey Young led the Lady Comets with 16 points, while Katlin Clem scored nine and the duo of Chesleigh Apala and Amelia Imotachy each tallied eight. Marya Southland and Chloe Hightower added seven points each.

Meanwhile, Cadence Shelley led Springer with 16 and Kallie St. Clair finished with five.

The Lady Comets are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Plainview, while Springer hosts Healdton at 6:30 p.m. the same day.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Springer 53, Dickson 52

At Springer, it was another close battle as the Cardinals held off the Comets by one point Friday for their third win of the season.

Springer held a 28-20 halftime lead, but Dickson used a 22-point third quarter to take a 42-38 advantage. It was a different story in the fourth though, as the Cardinals turned to four athletes to get the victory.

Springer’s Mickey Hunnicutt tallied a game-high 21 points, including eight in the fourth. Cory Leu chipped in 13 and Treyc Colungo finished with seven.

Ian Palesano led Dickson with 13, followed by Tanner Stewart with 12 and Jagger Porter with eight.

The Comets look to bounce back at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Plainview, while the Cardinals host Healdton at 8 p.m. the same day.