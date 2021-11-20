Divine Painter Raphael Now Brought Back to Life

Healing happens in many forms and on many planes within and around you. It is time to look within and ask yourself is what you currently have for yourself truly what you want. There is so much more in this grand universe and it is time to strengthen your connections with each other and all that is. It is time to nurture and comfort yourself as you release any thoughts of unforgiveness from within and let the winds of change provide the freedom and opportunities that you seek.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO