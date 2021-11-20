ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Judge in Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial will stay on for penalty phase

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yt8zT_0d2uIOil00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The judge in Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial will stay on for the penalty phase.

Loyd was found guilty of first-degree murder on Nov. 4 in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Judge Leticia Marques decided later that evidence was not used in the trial that will need to be reviewed before sentencing can be done.

Prosecutors wanted a new judge, and said Marques let the jury see video of Loyd’s capture during his sentence.

During the trial though, Marques said Loyd could not talk about how his eye was hurt by law enforcement when he was captured.

Marques reversed the ruling after he was convicted.

New court documents show the motion to remove the judge was denied.

The penalty phase should resume in December.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ahmaud Arbery case: What is next for Greg and Travis McMichael, William Bryan

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury in Georgia has found Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, while he was jogging. Prosecutors said Arbery’s death was racially motivated, while the defense said the three men suspected Arbery of burglarizing a home and were trying to hold him in a citizen’s arrest. They said Arbery was shot in self-defense in a struggle over Travis McMichael’s gun, WSB reported.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy