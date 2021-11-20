Judge in Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial will stay on for penalty phase

ORLANDO, Fla. — The judge in Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial will stay on for the penalty phase.

Loyd was found guilty of first-degree murder on Nov. 4 in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Judge Leticia Marques decided later that evidence was not used in the trial that will need to be reviewed before sentencing can be done.

Prosecutors wanted a new judge, and said Marques let the jury see video of Loyd’s capture during his sentence.

During the trial though, Marques said Loyd could not talk about how his eye was hurt by law enforcement when he was captured.

Marques reversed the ruling after he was convicted.

New court documents show the motion to remove the judge was denied.

The penalty phase should resume in December.

