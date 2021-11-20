ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Parade marks arrival of Santa at Southern Park Mall

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The DeBartolo Commons at Southern Park Mall opened their ice rink for the season Saturday.

To celebrate, there was a parade featuring local school mascots, cheer squads and the Boardman Band.

Santa rolled in with the help of the Boardman Fire Department. The parade started outside at the ice rink and ended inside the mall.

The ice rink will be open now until Jan. 2. The only days it will close are Thanksgiving and Christmas.

