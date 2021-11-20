Parade marks arrival of Santa at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The DeBartolo Commons at Southern Park Mall opened their ice rink for the season Saturday.
To celebrate, there was a parade featuring local school mascots, cheer squads and the Boardman Band.Southern Park Mall opens area’s only commercial outdoor ice skating rink
Santa rolled in with the help of the Boardman Fire Department. The parade started outside at the ice rink and ended inside the mall.
The ice rink will be open now until Jan. 2. The only days it will close are Thanksgiving and Christmas.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0