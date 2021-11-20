West Virginia beats Texas, Longhorns' bowl hopes dashed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the Longhorn Band perched atop Milan Puskar Stadium’s upper deck unable to begin an inaudible, somber rendition of “The Eyes of Texas” thanks to the mostly blue-and-gold clad crowd of 48,755 fans joyously singing along to “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Texas was forced to stand on Mountaineer Field for an uncomfortably long time with nothing to do but soak in a 31-23 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. With inverted “Hook ‘Em Horns” hand signs once again dancing in the faces of the Longhorns, “S-E-C” chants mocking the school’s impending Big 12 departure once again played them up the tunnel for a long, deflating walk to the locker room as the reality of the 2021 season ending when next Friday’s regular-season finale is in the books washed over them.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO