Scarlett Johansson set to produce “top-secret” Marvel project, says Kevin Feige

By Daniel Peters
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson has been attached as producer for a mysterious “top-secret” Marvel project, says Marvel’s Kevin Feige. At an American Cinematheque event dedicated to the actress on Thursday night (November 18), the Marvel Studios CEO revealed the news onstage, which adds an amicable conclusion to Johansson’s recent Black Widow lawsuit against...

