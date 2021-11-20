ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

YSU Women top Detroit to remain unbeaten

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaDb0_0d2uHUjg00

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball team topped Detroit 64-56 Saturday afternoon in Horizon League Women’s action.

The Penguins remain unbeaten on the season, improving to 4-0.

Lilly Ritz led the Penguins with 25 points. Chelsea Olson also reached double figures with 14.

Paige Shy chipped in with 9 points in the win.

Irene Murua and Daija Moses led the Titans with 12 points apiece in the setback for Detroit.

YSU returns to action on Friday against LIU. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. from Beeghly Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Basketball
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy