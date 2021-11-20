YSU Women top Detroit to remain unbeaten

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball team topped Detroit 64-56 Saturday afternoon in Horizon League Women’s action.

The Penguins remain unbeaten on the season, improving to 4-0.

Lilly Ritz led the Penguins with 25 points. Chelsea Olson also reached double figures with 14.

Paige Shy chipped in with 9 points in the win.

Irene Murua and Daija Moses led the Titans with 12 points apiece in the setback for Detroit.

YSU returns to action on Friday against LIU. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. from Beeghly Center.

