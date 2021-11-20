ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Thanksgiving dinner costs more. Here are tips on how to save and ways to find a free turkey

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsfVr_0d2uHDyZ00

Your Thanksgiving meal will be one of the most expensive with inflation at a 31-year high .

Nearly every ingredient in your holiday meal has a higher price tag this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey . This can be blamed on inflation and supply chain disruptions .

The average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $53.31, more than $5 per person, the federation's survey shows. It's the priciest meal in the survey's 36 years and up 14% from $46.90 in 2020.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates a 5% increase in prices for select Thanksgiving essentials selected for a similar comparison, similar to the 5.4% increase in the price of food at home, which was reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Nov. 10.

►Thanksgiving dinner 2021 has been hit by inflation: What you can expect to pay for turkey, potatoes

►Black Friday week: Plan when to shop for deals at Walmart, Target and Best Buy with this calendar

“We know that even small price increases can make a difference for family budgets, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate that,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the price of a large turkey will cost $1 more than last year.

Some retailers say consumers can get their full Thanksgiving meals for less than the national average. Other stores have promotions to get a turkey for free when shoppers load up the cart with other items.

Walmart shoppers can save more than $14 or nearly 28% of the national average price reported by the Farm Bureau, the world’s largest retailer said, adding the meal would cost an estimated $39.

Discount grocers Aldi and Lidl both said shoppers can get the ingredients for under $30.

And there are also other strategies to combat the rising prices . Here's how to save.

Check store ads, websites for free turkeys

Layla Kasha, chief marketing officer at Grocery Outlet, a chain with more than 400 stores, recommends checking digital ads, store circulars and social media before heading to stores.

“Many retailers are using social media to promote exclusive promotions or offers for their followers, so it’s a good idea to check those before hitting a store,” Kasha told USA TODAY.

Kasha also suggests shopping at multiple stores.

”This is not the meal to try and do a one-stop shop,” Kasha said.

Numerator , a data and tech company, found  38% in its small survey of 350 consumers planned to shop earlier than past years because of inflation and that 36% would go to multiple stores to find the best prices.

BJ's Wholesale Club has a promotion through Nov. 24. Spend $100 on qualifying items and get a free turkey and a $10 award to redeem in December. Learn more at BJs.com/FreeTurkey .

At H-E-B , get a free 12-pound turkey with the purchase of a store-brand spiral-sliced bone-in half or whole ham.

Shopping tip: While many consumers have started shopping early with concerns over turkey shortages, if you haven't bought the bird yet, you should be able to find one at a lower cost than the Farm Bureau average.

Ibotta’s free Thanksgiving dinner promotion

Ibotta brought back its "free Thanksgiving dinner" promotion for the second year and is offering 100% cash back on 10 select items purchased at Walmart, the popular cashback app and rewards platform told USA TODAY.

New and existing Ibotta users can shop for the rebate items, worth a combined $26.99, in Walmart stores and online for curbside pickup or delivery. (Learn how to redeem the deal, available while supplies last or through Wednesday, here .)

The offers include a free turkey up to $15 (or $15 back on a turkey that costs more), mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a two-liter bottle of Coca-Cola and corn muffin mix. But in order to get the free turkey, existing users must refer a friend. New users do not need to.

Several items are no longer available and Ibotta told USA TODAY that more than 3.3 million Thanksgiving offers have been redeemed with nearly $8 million paid out.

♦Shopping tip: Prices can vary by store, so it's possible that the free items might each cost a few cents after the rebates. Shoppers may also find themselves walking away making a few cents.

Bake the pie yourself

According to Numerator, 16% plan to switch from traditional Thanksgiving recipes to more affordable options. Consumers also are cutting items, with 25% saying they expect to cut alcoholic beverages from this year’s shopping list.

Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist at Wells Fargo, says consumers can save money by baking the pie or cooking the appetizer.

"I guarantee you that apples and the flour and the shortening, you can make a pie for a few dollars in your house," Swanson said. "There's a lot of work, you have to clean up, but you can save yourself a lot of money but that's because you're doing the work."

►Thanksgiving 2021 stores closed: Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot are closed on Thanksgiving but CVS, Walgreens are open. See the list.

►Looking for a turkey replacement?: Chefs share their tasty Thanksgiving alternatives

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @kellytyko .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thanksgiving dinner costs more. Here are tips on how to save and ways to find a free turkey

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
KLFY News 10

The two-hour rule on how to cook your Thanksgiving turkey

HOUSTON (KIAH) —  Every year, Americans look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times to remind people about food […]
AGRICULTURE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Thanksgiving dinner help: How to make the best mashed potatoes

Family feuds have erupted over less trivial things than how to make the best mashed potatoes. Now, you may say mashed potatoes are, in fact, trivial, but I and plenty of other people would beg to differ — especially when it comes to which version gets served at Thanksgiving dinner. (Raise your hand if you, too, have served multiple types to please various tastes.)
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Turkeys#Cooking Turkey#Cooking A Turkey#Food Drink#Target#The Farm Bureau#Aldi#Lidl#Grocery Outle
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
News 12

Guide: 7 tips to make a delicious Thanksgiving turkey

Are you a turkey pro, or cooking it for the first time?. These tips will help you select a turkey and cook it safely for a delicious Thanksgiving meal. If you’re trying to figure out how big your turkey should be, Stew Leonard, of Stew Leonard's, says 1 pound per guest is a good general rule. Here are more tips on how to select your turkey.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
MyChesCo

Keep Your Thanksgiving Full of Turkey and Free from Foodborne Illness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, Americans will enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is one of my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

This Thanksgiving, let science help you roast a tastier turkey

I've got a kitchen confession: I don't do Thanksgiving turkey. It's not because of dietary restrictions, although I do try to limit my meat consumption. It's more a matter of soul-crushing disappointment. Years ago, my family and I decided we weren't going to serve Thanksgiving turkey anymore because it kept turning out dry and flavorless.
SCIENCE
newstalk941.com

Depending On Size, Time To Consider Defrosting Thanksgiving Turkey

Depending on its size, it might be time to start defrosting your Thanksgiving turkey. Overton Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Christina Swallows said there are several ways to defrost a turkey, but the most recommended way is in the refrigerator. “Looking at a 4 to 12-pound turkey you’re looking...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Thanksgiving turkey: What the CDC says not to do before cooking a bird

If turkey is the star at your 2021 Thanksgiving table, you’ll want to take necessary steps preparing the dish with your loved ones' safety in mind. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should not wash or rinse a turkey before cooking as poultry juices can contaminate other foods, utensils and countertops if spread in the kitchen.
RECIPES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy