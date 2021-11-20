Police: Raleigh homeowner shot man he thought was breaking in

Raleigh, N.C. — Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in North Carolina? We have some suggestions!. Go see Nights of Lights - Brighten your holiday season with the Nights of Lights Drive-Thru Light Show at Dorothea Dix Park brought to you by WRAL/Capitol Broadcasting in partnership the City of Raleigh. The event starts this weekend and continues throughout December! It's a 1.3-mile trek through Dix Park with lots of beautiful lights. And there are less tickets being sold per time slot this year to avoid major backups!

RALEIGH, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO