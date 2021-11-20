ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Winn-Dixie now offering booster shots at pharmacy locations

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

( WKRG ) — Winn-Dixie announced Nov. 20 that the company is now rolling out Moderna and Pfizer booster shots to customers ages 18 and older.

Customers can receive the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine via online appointments and walk-ups at Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies, according to a news release from Southeastern Grocers.

USA Health holds one of the areas first COVID vax clinics for young kids

Winn Dixie is also providing a $10 grocery coupon for those who receive any COVID-19 vaccine at their in-store pharmacy locations.

Customers who receive two vaccines on the same day are eligible to receive a $20 grocery coupon, according to the release.

If you would like to make an appointment or find pharmacy locations, click here .

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company for Winn-Dixie, is also providing vaccines for Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

