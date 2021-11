Few drivers enjoyed the privilege of making their F1 debut with Ferrari. Bob Bondurant, who passed away on Friday at 88, was one of them. The American racing legend, who put his talent and expertise to use for the benefit of others when he created the famous "Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving" in 1968, had cut his teeth on the West Coast sports car scene in the 50s and 60s when he was called up by Carroll Shelby in 1964 to race for Ford's Cobra team in the World Manufacturer's Championship, winning the GT class at Le Mans with Dan Gurney.

