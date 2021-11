The Golden State Warriors have quickly emerged as the best team in the NBA. At 11-2, they are the only team left in the league that has lost less than three games this year. Stephen Curry is playing like the MVP, Draymond Green is back to doing what he does best, and Klay Thompson is even set to make a return somewhat soon. Everything is falling into place for Dub City.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO