Once weekly selinexor, carfilzomib and dexamethasone in carfilzomib non-refractory multiple myeloma patients

By Cristina Gasparetto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProteasome inhibitors (PIs), including carfilzomib, potentiate the activity of selinexor, a novel, first-in-class, oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, in preclinical models of multiple myeloma (MM). Methods. The safety, efficacy, maximum-tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of selinexor (80 or 100"‰mg)"‰+"‰carfilzomib (56 or 70"‰mg/m2)"‰+"‰dexamethasone...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Germline variants at SOHLH2 influence multiple myeloma risk

Correction to: Blood Cancer Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-021-00468-6, published online 19 April 2021. After the publication of the original article, the author list was updated as given here:. Laura Duran-Lozano1, Gudmar Thorleifsson2, Aitzkoa Lopez de Lapuente Portilla1, Abhishek Niroula1,3, Molly Went4, Malte Thodberg1, Maroulio Pertesi1, Ram Ajore1, Caterina Cafaro1, Pall I. Olason2,...
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Novartis, Elgene, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Amgen

Multiple myeloma is a cancer form that develops in a type of white blood cell known as plasma cell. Healthy plasma cells normally help the body fight infections by creating antibodies that detect virus cells and attack them, whereas in multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells gather in the bone marrow and prevents it from forming healthy blood cells. The formation of these myeloma cells caused erythrocyte, fewer leukocyte, and platelet cell formation that damages immune system. Multiple myeloma symptoms include enlarged organs, gastrointestinal problems, kidney damages, loss of appetite, bone pain, rapid weight loss, and fever. Multiple myeloma is the third most common type of blood cancer followed by lymphoma and leukaemia.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Family history of plasma cell disorders is associated with improved survival in MGUS, multiple myeloma, and systemic AL amyloidosis

The association between familial plasma cell disorders (PCD) and prognosis in patients with MGUS, multiple myeloma (MM), and systemic light chain (AL) amyloidosis has not been well described. This study retrospectively reviewed outcomes of 25,423 patients (16,744 MGUS, 6194 MM, 2955 AL amyloidosis). Overall, 2.7% of patients reported having a family member with a PCD (defined as MGUS, MM, or AL amyloidosis). Family history was documented in 94% of MGUS, 92% of MM, and 88% of AL amyloidosis patients. The overall survival was consistently longer in patients with versus without familial PCD (crude hazard ratios: 0.52, 95% CI 0.40"“0.67, p"‰<"‰0.001 for MGUS patients; 0.68, 95% CI 0.57"“0.79, p"‰<"‰0.001 for MM patients; 0.60, 95% CI 0.43"“0.84, p"‰="‰0.003 for AL patients). This association remained consistent when adjusting for baseline patient and disease characteristics. In MGUS patients, the risk of progression to MM, AL amyloidosis, or a lymphoproliferative disorder was higher in patients with familial PCD when accounting for death as a competing risk (cause-specific HR 1.9, 95% 1.3"“2.7, p"‰<"‰0.001). This is the first study to demonstrate that in a cohort of MGUS, MM, and systemic AL amyloidosis, patients with a PCD family history have an improved overall survival.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

With Oral Agents Common, Oncology Pharmacists Are Essential in Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

With so many approved regimens and common use of oral agents in the treatment of multiple myeloma, oncology pharmacists are essential team members. With so many approved regimens and common use of oral agents in the treatment of multiple myeloma, oncology pharmacists are essential team members, according to Terri L. Parker, MD, assistant medical director of Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center at Yale New Haven Health.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Daratumumab Combined With Lenalidomide, Dexamethasone, Improves Overall Survival For Certain Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone increased overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma ineligible for stem cell transplantation, according to the interim analysis of the phase 3 MAIA trial. No new safety concerns were encountered, which the investigators said support the frontline use of daratumumab plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone for patients with multiple myeloma who are ineligible for transplantation.
CANCER
EurekAlert

RedHill Biopharma announces last patient randomized in Part A of ongoing phase 2/3 COVID-19 study of once-daily oral RHB-107 in non-hospitalized patients

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, NC, November 15, 2021, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the last patient has been enrolled in Part A of the Phase 2/3 study with novel, once-daily, orally-administered pill RHB-107 (upamostat)[i] for non-hospitalized patients with symptomatic COVID-19. The study is being conducted in the U.S. and South Africa.
RALEIGH, NC
pharmacytimes.com

Patients With Multiple Myeloma Advised to Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

The European Myeloma Network (EMN) has recommended that all patients with monoclonal gammopathy of unknown significance, smoldering multiple myeloma, multiple myeloma, and monoclonal gammopathies of clinical significance should be vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, following a thorough literature review. The panel also recommends considering risk factors for poor response, including uncontrolled disease, immunoparesis, the number of previous lines of therapy, and patient age.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

The Impact of Evolving Treatment Options in Multiple Myeloma, Part 5

Bruce A. Feinberg, DO, Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA, Thomas Ollis, MS, RPh, Joseph Mikhael, MD. Joseph Mikhael, MD, reviews the phase 2 GRIFFIN trial evaluating the use of quadruplet therapy, daratumumab plus VRd, in patients with multiple myeloma, and the panel comments on the use of quadruplet therapy. Bruce...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
healio.com

FDA grants orphan drug designation to dual-target CAR-T for advanced multiple myeloma

The FDA granted orphan drug designation to GC012F, a novel chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. GC012F (Gracell Biotechnologies) is an autologous, gene-edited, bispecific CAR-T that targets the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD19 proteins on the surface of cancer cells. The...
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanism of quercetin therapeutic targets for Alzheimer disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Quercetin has demonstrated antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic activities, suggesting therapeutic potential against type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). In this study, potential molecular targets of quercetin were first identified using the Swiss Target Prediction platform and pathogenic targets of T2DM and AD were identified using online Mendelian inheritance in man (OMIM), DisGeNET, TTD, DrugBank, and GeneCards databases. The 95 targets shared among quercetin, T2DM, and AD were used to establish a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network, top 25 core genes, and protein functional modules using MCODE. Metascape was then used for gene ontology and kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis. A protein functional module with best score was obtained from the PPI network using CytoHubba, and 6 high-probability quercetin targets (AKT1, JUN, MAPK, TNF, VEGFA, and EGFR) were confirmed by docking simulations. Molecular dynamics simulation was carried out according to the molecular docking results. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis suggested that the major shared mechanisms for T2DM and AD include "AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications," "pathways in cancer," and "MAPK signaling pathway" (the key pathway). We speculate that quercetin may have therapeutic applications in T2DM and AD by targeting MAPK signaling, providing a theoretical foundation for future clinical research.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Gracell Biotech Stock Jumps On Orphan Drug Tag For Multiple Myeloma CAR-T Cell Therapy

The FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc's (NASDAQ: GRCL) GC012F, FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma. The long-term follow-up data for GC012F was presented in June at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting and the EHA 2021 Congress. GC012F is currently being evaluated in investigator-initiated...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Effectiveness and tolerability of radiotherapy for patients with indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma: a monocenter analysis

To analyze the effectiveness and toxicities of radiotherapy in indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (iNHL) patients treated in our institution. Patients with iNHL treated with radiotherapy between 1999 and 2016 were included. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints were local control (LC), overall survival (OS) and toxicities. PFS, LC, and OS were analyzed using Kaplan"“Meier method. Log-rank test was used to investigate the differences between subgroups. Cox proportional hazard model was used for univariate continuous analysis. Seventy-five patients were identified in our institutional database between 1999 and 2016. Fifty-eight (77.3%) had stage I after Ann-Arbor and 17 patients (22.7%) had stage II. The median follow-up was 87Â months (95% CI 72"“102Â months). Median single dose per fraction was 2.0Â Gy (range 1.5"“2Â Gy) and median total dose was 30.6Â Gy (range 16"“45Â Gy). Radiotherapy was performed in 2D (n"‰="‰10; 13.3%), 3D (n"‰="‰63; 84.0%) and VMAT (n"‰="‰2; 2.7%) techniques, respectively. The median PFS was 14.0Â years (95% CI 8.3"“19.7Â years). The estimated PFS after 5 and 10Â years were 73.0% and 65.5% in Kaplan"“Meier analysis, respectively. The 5- and 10-year LC were 94.9% and 92.3%, respectively. The 5- and 10-year OS were 88.6% and 73.9%. In univariate analyses of PFS, younger patients (â‰¤"‰60Â years old) had significantly superior PFS to those older than 60Â years old (5-year PFS 81.9% vs. 65.1%, p"‰="‰0.021). Dose escalation"‰>"‰36.0Â Gy had no prognostic influence in term of PFS (p"‰="‰0.425). Extranodal involvement, stage and histology had no prognostic impact on PFS. Depending on the site of lymphomas, the most common acute side effects were: dermatitis CTCAEÂ° I"“II (8.0%), xerostomia CTCÂ° I (8.0%), cataract CTCÂ° I (12.0%) and dry eyes CTCÂ° I"“II (14.6%). No adverse event CTCÂ° III was reported. Most acute side effects recovered at 3 to 6Â months after radiotherapy except for CTCÂ° I cataract and xerostomia. Local Radiotherapy was highly effective for treatment of early stage iNHL with no serious side effects in our cohort. The most acute CTCAEÂ° I"“II side effects recovered 3 to 6Â months later. Technique advances seem to have further improved effectiveness and tolerability of radiotherapy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A second autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation is a safe and effective salvage therapy in select relapsed or refractory AL amyloidosis patients

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. Data sharing. CIBMTR supports the accessibility of research in accord with the National...
HEALTH
aithority.com

BeiGene And NewBridge Pharmaceuticals Announce Approval In Saudi Arabia Of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) For The Treatment Of Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

BRUKINSA is now approved for the treatment of MCL in 11 countries and regions, including the United States, China, Canada, Australia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia. BeiGene and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals are working together to rapidly advance BRUKINSA in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region. BeiGene a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Intravitreal dexamethasone implant versus anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy combined with cataract surgery in patients with diabetic macular oedema: a systematic review with meta-analysis

To compare outcomes of cataract surgery combined with either anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (anti-VEGF) therapy or dexamethasone implant (DEX) in patients with diabetic macular oedema (DMO). Methods. Pubmed and Embase databases were searched for studies reporting outcomes of diabetic cataract surgery combined with either anti-VEGF or DEX, with a follow-up...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

CLL and multiple myeloma compared

Multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia are both types of blood cancer that affect the white blood cells. However, important differences exist between these conditions. These differences relate to the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the cancers, as well as the outlook for people living with them. Multiple myeloma and...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Mikhael Breaks Down Options for Long-term Treatment of Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with worsening fatigue on exertion and pallor with an ECOG performance score of 1. He eventually received a diagnosis of stage II standard-risk multiple myeloma after testing and examination. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Joseph Mikhael, MD, professor, Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is a multiple myeloma relapse?

Multiple myeloma relapse means that the signs and symptoms of multiple myeloma return after treatment has led to an improvement of the condition. Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer wherein cancerous plasma cells collect in the bone marrow. The cancerous cells push out healthy plasma cells, which work to fight infection, and create an antibody called M protein.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic similarity between SAR341402 insulin aspart and Japan-approved NovoRapid in healthy Japanese subjects

This study compared the pharmacokinetic and glucodynamic profiles of biosimilar SAR341402 insulin aspart to Japan-approved insulin aspart (NovoRapid) in healthy Japanese males. In this single-center, randomized, double-blind, single-dose, two-period, crossover study, subjects received 0.3 U/kg of SAR341402 or NovoRapid before undergoing a 10Â h euglycemic clamp procedure. Plasma insulin aspart concentrations and blood glucose levels were measured, and glucose infusion rates (GIRs) were assessed. Primary endpoints were maximum plasma insulin aspart concentration (INS-Cmax), area under the plasma insulin concentration"“time curve to the last quantifiable concentration (INS-AUClast), area under the GIR"“time curve during the clamp (GIR-AUC0"“10Â h), and maximum GIR (GIRmax). Forty subjects were randomized with 39 completing both treatment periods. Pharmacokinetic exposure showed a mean ratio between products of 1.00 (90% confidence interval [CI] 0.94"“1.05) for INS-Cmax and 1.02 (90% CI 1.00"“1.04) for INS-AUClast. Glucodynamic activity showed a mean ratio between products of 1.00 (95% CI 0.93"“1.06) for GIR-AUC0"“10Â h and 1.01 (95% CI 0.95"“1.08) for GIRmax. The 90% CIs for pairwise treatment ratios were within the predefined equivalence range of 0.80"“1.25. Both treatments were well tolerated. We concluded that similar pharmacokinetic exposure and glucodynamic potency were shown for SAR341402 and NovoRapid in healthy Japanese males.
SCIENCE

