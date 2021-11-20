ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Michigan State

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4KgK_0d2uFBr100

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes just absolutely destroyed No. 7 Michigan State to close out the home schedule.

C.J. Stroud and Chris Olave each had record-breaking performances after the Buckeyes put up 500 yards of offense and scored seven touchdowns in the first half alone. Stroud threw 17 straight completed passes and tied the team record with six TD passes.

Ryan Day's Buckeyes didn't have the same level of intensity in the second half after they pulled their foot off the gas a bit, but still cruised to a 56-7 victory.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud, all three star receivers and several other players all talk with the media following the win.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
BuckeyesNow

Ryan Day, Buckeyes Preview Rivalry Game Against Michigan

It's all on the line this week. Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are extremely focused, knowing just how important this weekend's game is in Ann Arbor. Beyond the fact that this is the biggest rivalry in sports, a win for Ohio State sends them to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game next weekend and gives them a great chance to get back to the College Football Playoff on New Years Eve.
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Five Takeaways As Florida Stuns Ohio State At The Buzzer

Former Cleveland State Viking Tyree Appleby said turnabout is fair play. After Ohio State's Meechie Johnson banged home a game-winning three to knock off Seton Hall, Appleby drained a deep three at the horn to knock off the Buckeyes, 71-68. Ohio State fell to 4-2 on the season and they'll...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan College Sports
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Austin Mack Signs With Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday evening they have signed former Ohio State wide receiver Austin Mack to their practice squad. The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Mack is now in his second season in the league after going undrafted in 2020. He played in 11 games for the New York Giants last fall, catching seven passes for 91 yards.
NFL
BuckeyesNow

Film Room: Buckeye Defense Stifles Sparty, Kenneth Walker

The Buckeyes have played some outstanding playmakers this season, but no one with more national notoriety than RB Kenneth Walker. Walker came into this game leading the FBS in rushing yards (1,437) and touchdowns (17). With the Buckeyes explosive start on offense, the Spartans had to deviate from their usual game plan of feeding Walker the rock. The Buckeye defense was superb and limited Walker to six carries for 25 yards and 0 TDs. In addition, quarterback Payton Thorne and the Spartans were held to 158 yards through the air for an average of 4.4 yards per reception.
FOOTBALL
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State WR Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Award Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

Ohio State could soon become the first program in Big Ten history – and just the sixth program ever – with three 1,000-yard wide receivers in the same season. Yet, not one of senior Chris Olave (848 yards and 13 touchdowns), junior Garrett Wilson (939 yards and 11 touchdowns) and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,132 yards and six touchdowns) were named a finalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Tuesday morning.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
Chris Olave
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Dominating Recent Series History Against Michigan

It all comes down to this: Ohio State and Michigan, closing out the regular season with a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. The Buckeyes (10-1) and the Wolverines (10-1) clash in Ann Arbor, Michigan this Saturday at noon. Coverage of the game will be aired live on FOX. Here’s a glance at the history of this legendary series:
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Offensive Line Named Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

Ohio State’s offensive line was named one of 13 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the country’s toughest and most physical offensive line unit. Left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, left guard Thayer Munford, center Luke Wypler, right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and right tackle Dawand Jones...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buckeye Forums
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Kicker Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was named on Tuesday as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented annually to college football’s top placekicker. Ruggles, who joined the Buckeyes this offseason as a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has made 16-of-17 field goals and all 65 extra point attempts this season. That includes a 4-of-4 in consecutive nine-point wins over Penn State and Nebraska, including a season-long 46 yarder agains the Cornhuskers.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State's Toughness Carried Them Past Seton Hall

Thursday night's loss at Xavier was particularly frustrating for Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes because they didn't appear to be the tougher team. That's something they take a great deal of pride in, and rarely are they defeated because their opponent played harder. Perhaps that's what made Monday evening's tango...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
BuckeyesNow

Meechie Johnson's Signature Moment Lifts Buckeyes Over Seton Hall

Meechie Johnson Jr. early-enrolled at the semester break at Ohio State last year so that he could get his feet underneath him and get in the rhythm of college basketball. While the freshman guard played some minutes during last year's Big Ten runner-up run, he's still been looking for a moment to truly announce his presence to Buckeye fans.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Former Ohio State Running Back Eddie George Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalist

Former Ohio State running back Eddie George was named on Wednesday as one of 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. “It’s such an honor to be considered for the NFL Hall of Fame,” George said during an appearance on NFL Network just minutes after he was named a semifinalist. “(It’s) something that’s completely out of your control. You try not to think about it, but to be considered for this – a semifinalist – is tremendous.
NFL
BuckeyesNow

C.J. Stroud, Chris Olave, Demario McCall And The Entire Defensive Line Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win Over Michigan State

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Chris Olave, cornerback Demario McCall and the entire defensive line were named Ohio State’s offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 32-of-35 passes...
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy