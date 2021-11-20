Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Michigan State

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes just absolutely destroyed No. 7 Michigan State to close out the home schedule.

C.J. Stroud and Chris Olave each had record-breaking performances after the Buckeyes put up 500 yards of offense and scored seven touchdowns in the first half alone. Stroud threw 17 straight completed passes and tied the team record with six TD passes.

Ryan Day's Buckeyes didn't have the same level of intensity in the second half after they pulled their foot off the gas a bit, but still cruised to a 56-7 victory.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud, all three star receivers and several other players all talk with the media following the win.

