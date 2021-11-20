ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jon Jones announces Fury Pro Grappling match vs. Jake Hager on Dec. 9

By Simon Samano, John Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RCPf_0d2uF6Wd00

Jon Jones will be back in action against a heavyweight sooner than expected – but not in the UFC.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, announced Saturday on Twitter that he is set to compete for Fury Pro Grappling against Bellator fighter and AEW star Jake Hager. The grappling match is scheduled to take place Dec. 9 in New Jersey, according to Jones.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MMA Junkie that the match between Jones and Hager is in the works.

“Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling!” Jones wrote. “December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger.”

Fury Pro Grappling, which is run by MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships, launched in July and streams its events on UFC Fight Pass.

Jones, 34, has been out of action since February 8, 2020 when he won a close decision against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to retain the 205-pound championship. A few months later, Jones relinquished the title and has since been preparing to fight at heavyweight.

Jones recently was banned from training at his longtime home gym, Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, N.M. Coach Mike Winkeljohn made the decision three weeks after Jones was arrested for alleged domestic violence against his wife on Sept. 24. The incident, in which Jones is accused of leaving his wife bloodied with their children present, took place at a Las Vegas hotel the morning after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame fight wing.

Hager, 39, was an All-American collegiate wrestler at the University of Oklahoma. He’s unbeaten as an MMA fighter at 3-0 with one no contest, all with Bellator. He most recently won a split decision against Brandon Calton in October 2020 at Bellator 250.

Hager, a longtime pro wrestling star and former WWE champion, is currently an active member of the AEW roster.

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Henry Cejudo: “I Will Hold Jon Jones Accountable”

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has vowed to keep new Fight Ready training partner Jon Jones “accountable.”. Jones, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest martial artists of all time, hasn’t been in action since he defended the light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 last February. After returning from a 2017 suspension to regain the 205-pound gold in a vacant championship fight versus Alexander Gustafsson, Jones went on to defend the strap three times during his second reign.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star To Grapple Against Jon Jones

Former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones announced he’ll be grappling against Jake Hager. The two will meet on December 9 in New Jersey for Fury Grappling. “Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling!” Jones wrote. “December 9, I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE Superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack Swagger.”
UFC
Fightful

Jon Jones Announces Move To Jackson's MMA Acoma Gym

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has found a new home gym to train at. Jones recently parted ways with his longtime team at Jackson Wink MMA after being suspended by coach Mike Winkeljohn for the incident that took place back in September that led to Jones being arrested on domestic battery charges. Now the 34-year old announced via the following post to his Instagram account that he'll be training at Jackson's MMA Acoma gym, an affiliate school associated with coach Greg Jackson. The gym is currently owned and run by former LFA and Dana White Contender Serie's veteran Nick Urso who went 10-4 as a professional mixed martial artist.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
azsnakepit.com

2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Reviews, #57 Jake Hager

2021 Stats: 22 PA, .111/.273/.111 = .384 OPS, 10 OPS+, -0.1 bWAR. 2021 Earnings: $67,474 (per Spotrac) We could have seen Jake Hager already in 2011 in Arizona. The then 18 year old Nevada born short stop had a commitment with Arizona State but opted to sign with Tampa Bay for an almost $1MM signing bonus as the Rays selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft with the 32nd pick.
MLB
punditarena.com

The Jon Jones gym situation

Chael Sonnen found himself in a strange place as he tried to speak about Jon Jones without abusing him. The idea that Jones’ mental state was off was one that has left Sonnen holding back on taking shots at Jones. Sonnen understands that Jones has his demons and after relocating his usual abuse towards Albuquerque instead of Jones, he shared his thoughts on Jones’ decision to stay there when looking for a new gym.
SPORTS
PWMania

Jake Hager Competing In A Match Against UFC Fighter Jon Jones?

On Saturday, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wrote that he would competing in a grappling match against AEW star Jake Hager:. “Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9, I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE Superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack Swagger.”
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Jon Jones claims he’s competing on Dec. 9, alleged opponent isn’t so sure

Jon Jones has not competed in combat sports since beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Since then he has vacated the UFC light heavyweight title and expressed his intention to compete in the promotion’s heavyweight division. In September Jones was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with domestic battery.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Jon Jones
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Has A Message For ‘Dum-Dum’ Jon Jones About Sobriety

Chael Sonnen is unable to resist joining the party whenever it comes to making fun of Jon Jones. Many would say that Sonnen is usually the life of these parties. His list of attacks, quips, and roasts of Jones is enough to fill a decent-sized book of quotes if not a full-length style guide for aspiring professional trolls. Sometimes Sonnen’s remarks are seemingly out of the blue, other times it’s the case of a “Bad Guy” exploiting an opening or lapse of judgment from his target.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather, 44, & Model GF, 24, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game For Date Night

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back with his ex girlfriend Gallienne Nabila, and the couple were spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Floyd Mayweather proved his rekindled romance with model girlfriend Gallienne Nabila was going strong when the pair sat courtside at the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers game on November 2. The boxer, 44, put his unique fashion sense on display in a black sweater featuring a white graphic print, along with ripped black jeans and black leather boots. His on again/off again girlfriend Gallienne, 24, stunned in a black, scoop-neck long sleeved top along with tight leather pants and strappy gold pumps. She accessorized her fit with gold necklaces and rings, as she styled her raven tresses in loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Domestic Violence#Grappling#Combat#Mma#The Ufc Hall Of Fame#All American
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition. Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Canelo Alvarez responds to Kamaru Usman’s callout

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters sure have been eager to land a crossover fight into boxing. Sure, they may get their butts handed to them in the ring, but the money is good — 10 to 20 times higher than most UFC champions are making in the Octagon. With that...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy