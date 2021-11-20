ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday Afternoon Thoughts

By Chris Bailey
kyweathercenter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon, gang, Clouds continue to thicken across the area as we get ready for a cold front to sweep across the state on Sunday. That’s the first of two fronts on tap as we head into Thanksgiving week with the next one looking to show up on Turkey...

kyweathercenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Day#Thanksgiving#Euro#Canadian#Gfs
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Happy Thanksgiving Day Weather

Good Thursday and Happy Thanksgiving. Let me start by saying a big thank you to everyone out there for all you’ve done for our weather community through the years. On this holiday, we have rain rolling across the state and this may end as some flake action tonight and early Friday as cold air crashes in.
HAPPY, KY
KATC News

Wind-chilly Friday

Any leftover showers will come to an end this evening. We'll be turning chilly and breezy tonight. Overnight lows will be heading down into the lower and middle 40s. And with a northerly wind in place, wind chills will likely be in the upper 30s first thing Friday morning!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy