ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Annihilation of Michigan State

By Spencer German
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OBIb_0d2uEeDl00

With first place in the Big Ten East on the line, the fourth-ranked Buckeyes quickly put to bed any conference championship dreams the Spartans may have had, putting up a 49-point first half and cruising to a 56-7 win that will certainly leave the College Football Playoff Committee at the very least consider moving Ohio State ahead of Oregon in the rankings.

It was the definition of total domination by this high-flying OSU offense, and as great as that group looked in blowout wins over Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana and even Purdey a week ago, this was performance was their Sistine Chapel.

Here are the offensive observations from the blowout win over MSU and don't miss the defensive observations here.

Heisman Statement

This game was advertised as a potential Heisman defining matchup with C.J. Stroud on one sideline for the Bucks and Kenneth Walker opposite for Michigan State and right out of the gate, Stroud made a statement for his Heisman resume.

Handling the ball first, the redshirt freshman marched the Buckeyes on a 12-play, 86-yard drive, capped off by a 23-yard strike to Chris Olave for a touchdown and it was arguably his best series of the season. On the drive, the Buckeyes signal-caller completed nine of his 10 passes for 76 yards and threw an absolute dime to Olave for the score. See for yourself...

Oh, he followed it up with a 77-yard BOMB to Garrett Wilson on the very next series, which pretty much set the town for how this game was going to go. After the first quarter, he was 16-of-17, for 241 yards and three touchdowns. His second incompletion didn't come until the 8:46 mark of the second quarter and during that span, set a new school record for consecutive completions with 17 in a row. When he finally took a seat midway through the third quarter, he had completed 91-percent of his passes, had thrown for over 400 yards (432 to be exact) for the fourth time this season and tied a school record for most TD passes in a single game.

It's safe to say the rest of the Heisman candidates are chasing Stroud after this outing. How he plays next week against that team up North and in a Big Ten title game will determine if he brings the trophy back to Columbus for the first time since Troy Smith in 2009.

Picking up where they left off

It's been discussed ad nauseam by now so everyone knows it: when Ohio State's offense is clicking, they can beat any team in the country. And if that's true, the rest of college football is on notice because this offense is officially back to clicking.

Over the last two games, the Buckeyes have scored a touchdown on 16 of their last 23 drives. Against Purdue, OSU found pay dirt on eight of their 11 series. They picked up where they left off against Michigan State, ending all but one of their first-half series with a touchdown – kneeling to send it to halftime on their final possession. By the end of the game, they crossed the plane eight out of 12 drives. That is the definition of domination. Pray for that team up north next week if this keeps up.

Pick your poison

Over the last few weeks, it was easy to put your finger on one wideout from this three-headed monster receiving corps to highlight. This week though each of them really had moments to shine.

For the fourth time in five games, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the team in receptions, piling up 10 of them for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Chris Olave had his best performance of the season hauling in the opening touchdown of the game to set the tone for the avalanche that followed. He ultimately finished with seven receptions for a team-high 140 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which set a new school record for career receiving touchdowns.

Then there's Garrett Wilson, who wasn't too far behind Olave with seven receptions for 126 yards and two scores of his own. The Buckeyes embarrassment of riches was on full display today.

Master Moment

With things well in hand in a game that it seemed like everyone scored, fans were treated to a special moment in the fourth quarter when senior running back Master Teague III punched in the final score of the day for Ohio State. This season certainly hasn't gone the way Teague planned as he's battled injuries and a loaded running back room but he hasn't once complained. To score the final touchdown in The Shoe this season, while being serenaded to chants of "TEEEEAAAAGUE!" certainly made for a nice moment.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Spencer on Twitter:

@Spencito_

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
BuckeyesNow

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With just three games left in the regular season and a No. 4 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are in position to make another postseason run. But they've got three huge games left before a potential Big Ten title contest and that starts this afternoon with an upset-minded Purdue team.
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Offensive Explosion Derails Boilers

After scoring touchdowns on just four of its previous 25 possessions entering the game, Ohio State's offense caught fire yesterday against Purdue, scoring touchdowns on seven of its first eight possessions in what became a 59-31 smack down of the Boilermakers in a chilly Ohio Stadium. The win improved Ryan...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oregon, OH
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Ohio State
City
Oregon Township, MI
State
Oregon State
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Lantern

Football: Five takeaways from No. 4 Ohio State’s 56-7 victory against No. 7 Michigan State

Ohio State flexed its offensive muscles against Michigan State Saturday, posting 655 yards of total offense, breaking passing and receiving records in the process. No. 4 Ohio State almost put up 50 points in the first half, as the second-string defense allowed the only Spartans touchdown of the game and freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers made his Buckeye debut, handing it off twice to end the game.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
BuckeyesNow

C.J. Stroud, Chris Olave, Demario McCall And The Entire Defensive Line Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win Over Michigan State

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Chris Olave, cornerback Demario McCall and the entire defensive line were named Ohio State’s offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 56-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 32-of-35 passes...
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State WR Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Award Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

Ohio State could soon become the first program in Big Ten history – and just the sixth program ever – with three 1,000-yard wide receivers in the same season. Yet, not one of senior Chris Olave (848 yards and 13 touchdowns), junior Garrett Wilson (939 yards and 11 touchdowns) and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,132 yards and six touchdowns) were named a finalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Tuesday morning.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Film Room: Ohio State's Offense Shredded Spartans' Defense

If watching Saturday’s offensive dominance felt like déjà vu, you are not wrong. Last week against Purdue, the Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, but on Saturday, they bettered that performance by scoring touchdowns on the first seven possessions! The only possession they didn’t score a touchdown the first half was when they kneeled on their own 19 with 30 seconds in the half. The Big Three WR corps of Olave, Wilson, and Smith-Njigba repeated epic play—this time in the 1st half—with 22 receptions for 342 yards and 5 TD's. Against Purdue, they had 28 receptions for 350 yards and 5 TDs for the whole game. C.J. Stroud was magnificent again going 32-for-25 for 432 yards and 6 TDs and 0 INTs. His play on Saturday will generate even more interest from Heisman voters (especially with Kenneth Walker’s stat line of 6 carries for 25 yards and no TDs).
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Osu#Rutgers#Sistine Chapel#Msu#Td
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy