Oklahoma State (2-1) vs UMass-Lowell (2-0) Sunday rebound: The Cowboys bounced back from Friday’s loss to Oakland with a 72-59 victory over Prairie View A&M Sunday afternoon. Keylan Boone led with 12 points off the bench as OSU’s second unit outscored its starters 39-33 and guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson combined to shoot 1-for-12 from the field. The Cowboys will look to make it two in a row Tuesday against a UMass-Lowell team that defeated Dayton on the road Saturday.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO