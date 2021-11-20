ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Duquesne unloads on Wagner with a 44-0 win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for three touchdowns, Garrett Owens ran for two scores and Duquesne scored 30 points in the second quarter and went on to beat Wagner 44-0 on Saturday.

Perrantes completed 16 of 24 passes for 241 yards. Owens had 119 yards rushing on 12 carries and Billy Lucas gained 105 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Cyrus Holder had 125 yards receiving on five receptions with two scores for the Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Northeast Conference).

Rickey Spruill had 74 yards on five carries for the Seahawks (0-11, 0-7). Wagner also was shut out last week by Sacred Heart 27-0.

The Seahawks now have a 20-game losing streak. Wagner lost two games in a short spring season in March and went 1-11 in 2019. The Seahawks haven’t finished above .500 since the 2016 season.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Lucas
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Has Surprising Admission About His Future With 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been put in a tough spot this season, but he has handled his situation like a true professional. Despite the 49ers drafting his eventual replacement this year, Garoppolo has played fairly well this season. He’s completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,112 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duquesne#College Football#Seahawks#American Football#Ap#Sacred Heart 27 0
insidethestar.com

Injury Updates on Lamb, Lawrence, & Wilson Before Thanksgiving Kickoff

The short week between Dallas’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and tomorrow’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders has put health and injury issues at the forefront of conversation. Based on news coming out of today’s practice, we have good and bad news for you regarding a few different Cowboys and their playing statuses.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Announces Change To Seahawks’ Offense Amid Recent Slump

The return of Russell Wilson was supposed to help the Seattle Seahawks make a playoff push. However, the offense has struggled mightily since the Pro Bowl quarterback returned to the starting lineup. Ever since Wilson returned from his finger injury, the Seahawks are averaging 6.5 points per game. That’s an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Morales 20 points spark Wagner in 58-44 upset win at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Alex Morales scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Wagner dominated on the boards to score an upset of Virginia Commonwealth, 58-44. Elijah Ford scored on back-to-back layups to start the second half and the Seahawks did not trail the rest of the way, out-rebounding the Rams 42-24 and holding them to just 42 field goal attempts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy