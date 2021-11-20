ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas schools boss open to staying but requires assurances

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The school superintendent for metro Las Vegas says he’s willing to consider staying in that job following the district board’s reversal of its previous decision to fire him but adds that there are unresolved issues.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said Friday in a statement that he and his lawyer will review the Clark County School District board’s latest action.

Jara also said he needs to determine whether there’s a way he could remain while getting assurances that he called “”the harassment and hostile work environment” will be eliminated.

With one member switching her position from the Oct. 28 vote to oust Jara, the board voted 4-3 early Friday first to reconsider his termination and then to rescind it.

The board on Oct. 28 didn’t provide a detailed explanation for approving the termination, saying only that it was “for convenience.”

After the termination vote, Jara’s lawyer sent the board a letter saying it owed Jara over $2.6 million to pay out the rest of his contract and to settle other allegations, including those that trustees created a hostile work environment.

Jara became superintendent in 2018.

