Traffic Accidents

CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor killed in car crash

By Yan Kaner
informnny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kenny Lee, CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, died Friday following a car crash, the company announced Saturday. “It is with very heavy hearts that we regretfully announce that Kenny Lee passed away in a vehicle accident yesterday, November 19, 2021,” a spokesperson for the company said....

www.informnny.com

