Metal Singer Killed in Bow-and-Arrow Attack: Report

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
On October 13, tragedy struck the Norwegian town of Kongsberg when a 37-year-old man killed five victims with a bow and arrow, including renowned metal singer, Andréa Meyer.

Better known for her stage name, Negelhexë, the talented musician had several albums of her own. In the past, she’s also appeared in several other metal bands’ songs. Most notably, Meyer worked with Cradle of Filth with their song “The Principle of Evil Made Flesh” as well as Satyricon’s “Nemesis Divina.”

The man responsible for Meyer’s and four other victims’ death was Espen Andersen Bråthen. According to The Associated Press, authorities are currently holding Bråthen in a mental health facility as they continue the investigation. So far, the perpetrator has admitted to committing all five murders but the case has not yet closed.

At the time of her death, the metal singer, Negelhexë, was living in Kongsberg, working on some of her own projects as well as a blog. Besides her career on stage, Meyer was also a writer, actress and model. She has studied and written about “esoteric study, mythology, human nature and music trends,” according to Pop Culture. She leaves behind her daughter, Alva, whom she shared with guitarist Tomas “Samoth” Haugen.

After hearing the news of her untimely death, Cradle of Filth posted a tribute to her on Instagram.

“R.I.P. Andrea Meyer,” the band wrote about the fellow metal singer. “Andrea guested on our debut album ‘The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh’ and also modelled and danced for us onstage as well as presiding over ritual back in our formative years.”

“She will be sadly missed and our deep felt love and sympathies go out to her kith and kin.”

Authorities Debunk Rumors About Metal Singer’s Killer

According to the reports on the murders, the perpetrator, Bråthen, has a history of violence. Past convictions and court appearances included burglary, drug possession, and even a restraining order that his parents filed against him. After Bråthen reportedly threatened to kill one of his parents last year, the two took action and asked for the court-ordered document.

Rumors surfaced that the recent attack was a result of Bråthen’s conversion to an extreme version of Islam back in 2017. However, police inspector Per Thomas Omalt believes that “the thinking is that he did not take [the conversion] very seriously. By this we mean that he did not follow or practice the traditions that are common in this culture and religion.”

Instead, authorities are leaning more towards the theory that Bråthen acted alone and chose his victims at random. As they continue to investigate the case, more charges and information may soon develop.

