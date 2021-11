CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for adults aged 18 and up. In a news release Saturday, StarMed said all three vaccines were on hand at their locations in the Charlotte area. Anyone who has received their second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is now eligible for a booster shot, while people who have had their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have previously been cleared for a second one.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO