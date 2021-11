As Kentucky Football continues to trend upwards, Mark Stoops’ name continues to be popular when it comes to job openings at other programs. Stoops didn’t address speculation he would leave Kentucky directly on today’s SEC Teleconference but did find a way to make it clear he’s happy in Lexington. Edgar Thompson asked Stoops, the second-longest tenured coach in the SEC, about the turnover in the sport in recent years. Stoops used it as an opportunity to reflect on his career at Kentucky thus far.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO