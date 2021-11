Brody Roa scored his third win in five starts in Jason May’s #8M when he bested the open comp Sprint Car field at the Kern County Raceway Park on November 15th. The race was a shakedown for May’s new car that Roa will be driving when Agajanian Promotions presents the “80th Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix'' this Friday and Saturday at the Ventura Raceway.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO