A couple of years ago, we did not even consider MediaTek as a competitor to Qualcomm since the latter was ahead in everything, whether it was the CPU performance, GPU performance, or power efficiency. But then MediaTek decided to change some things, and the change began with the introduction of its “G” series of chipsets in 2019. This series brought some of the best chipsets in terms of performance for budget and mid-range devices. But an even bigger change came in the form of the “Dimensity” series of chipsets. This series included chipsets with 5G support, and currently, we have Dimensity chips in almost every price segment, whether it is the budget/mid-range segment or even the tablets.

