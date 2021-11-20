ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

What CDC says not to do before cooking your Thanksgiving turkey

By Cris Belle
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LqK1_0d2uCfJk00

(WJW) — Thanksgiving week is upon us and it’s time to dig out the old recipes once again.

But before you carry on old traditions, the Centers for Disease Control says you might want to re-think how you prep your turkey.

Columbus Zoo welcomes baby langur

CDC says to NOT wash or rinse raw turkey since its juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops.

A 2020 survey found that 78% of participants reported washing or rinsing the turkey before cooking, CDC says, but old recipes and family cooking traditions can make you and your family sick.

Pilot killed, 2 others injured in ‘mishap’ at Air Force base in Texas

Here are a few other turkey-prepping reminders from the CDC:

  • Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter. Bacteria can grow rapidly in the “danger zone” between 40°F and 140°F.
  • When serving, use a food thermometer to make sure the turkey has reached a safe internal temperature of 165°F.
  • Refrigerate leftovers at 40°F or colder as soon as possible. Reheat all leftovers to at least 165°F before serving.

The USDA says that if you’re serving a 20+ lb. turkey, it’ll need days to thaw. Put it in your refrigerator today if you want it thawed out – the safe way – by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Eat Microwaved Food Without Doing This First, CDC Says

When you want a meal and you want it fast, you probably head straight for your microwave oven. But experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that all too often, you may be skipping a crucial step in your meal-making process—and one that ensures your safety. Their experts say that you should never eat a microwaved meal without doing this one thing first and you could be putting your health at risk if you skip this step. Read on to find out if you've been making this risky move and how to keep yourself safe.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
komando.com

Prepping for Thanksgiving? Onions recalled in 38 states

(Updated Nov. 22, 2021 – The FDA and CDC are reporting more cases of salmonella linked to the onion recall from last month. There are now nearly 900 reported cases of illness and 183 hospitalizations. Keep reading for details on the outbreak and what you should do next.) Avid chefs...
AGRICULTURE
kanecountyconnects.com

Health Department Alert: White, Yellow Onions Recalled as Thanksgiving Nears

As Thanksgiving nears, Kane County shoppers should be aware of a massive recall of yellow and white onions. The Kane County Health Department is advising residents of a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to whole, fresh onions. The Food And Drug Administration has issued a statement that Potandon Produce...
KANE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cooking Turkey#Thanksgiving#Wjw#Columbus Zoo#Air Force#Nexstar Media Inc
FIRST For Women

You’ve Been Basting Your Thanksgiving Turkey Wrong! Try Using This Liquid Instead

The mouthwatering smell of roasted turkey wafting through my home on Thanksgiving day is something I look forward to every year. I love checking on it as it’s cooking and pouring stock, melted butter, and meat juices over the golden brown skin. As a home cook, this is the only way I’ve ever basted a turkey. But I recently learned that if you use wine instead, you’ll get an extra moist bird with a sweet, caramelized glaze.
RECIPES
insideedition.com

Salami Snack Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak in 10 States, CDC Says

A salmonella outbreak has been linked to Citterio Brand Premium Italian-Style Salami Sticks, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. Thirty-one people in 10 states have become sick after eating the snack, authorities said. The outbreak affected residents in California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey,...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Recipes
24/7 Wall St.

The Restaurant Foods Most Likely to Make You Sick

Few things in life are more unpleasant than dealing with a bout of food poisoning. Not only can it leave you laid up for days — it can send you to the hospital or worse. The CDC estimates that every year a whopping 48 million people in the U.S. contract foodborne illness, and of those, […]
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Never Use This Popular Ingredient When Cooking, CDC Warns

Thanks to competitive baking shows, magazines, and social media, show-stopping desserts are now more popular than ever. But experts say there's one ingredient, commonly used to beautify your baking, that may be putting you at risk of serious illness. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that it's been linked with several known cases of heavy metal poisoning.
FOOD SAFETY
Kiss 103.1 FM

Holiday Food Safety: Why You Should NOT Wash Your Turkey

Here in Texas we have a certain way of doing things, and we like to follow tradition. However, washing your turkey is one thing Texans can skip doing. According to the CDC, you should never wash or rinse raw turkey. If you've been doing it for years, don't feel embarrassed because there's a lot of people who've been blissfully unaware of the risks that come with washing raw poultry.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

This Popular Food Has Made People Sick in 7 States, CDC Says

When you're looking in your fridge for something to make for dinner, you likely consider factors like prep time, nutrition, and whether or not your leftovers can really withstand another go in the microwave. However, if you're preparing a salad or other dishes that call for spinach, you may want to ask yourself another question: is this likely to make me seriously ill?
FOOD SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy