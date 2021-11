Republican politicians and commentators are continuing to embrace the white supremacist replacement theory about non-white immigration to the United States. Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said Democrats wanted “the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far away countries.” Referring to an “invasion” of Haitian migrants, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said, “ In 18 years, if every one of them has two or three children, you are talking about millions and millions and millions of new voters.” Patrick concluded, “This is trying to take over our country without firing a shot.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO