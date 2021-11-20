ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Marks Anniversary With Sweet Message

By Keeli Parkey
“Three’s Company” star Suzanne Somers is celebrating a very important moment in her life. And she decided to share her joy publically with a sweet message she posted on social media.

So, what has Somers feeling so happy? It’s her wedding anniversary to her husband, Alan Hamel. This is not just any anniversary, however, it is the couple’s 45th wedding anniversary!

“It was love at first sight,” the “Three’s Company” star began her Instagram message on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Next, she expressed her gratitude for their long and happy marriage. “I wake up grateful every day to have such beautiful love in our lives,” Suzanne Somers also posted.

She concluded her post by commenting on the joy they feel and with special words for her husband. “It’s a very happy anniversary for us. Happy 45th Anniversary, Alan,” she added.

In addition to her sweet message, Suzanne Somers shared an adorable throwback photo of her and Alan embracing. You can check it out below.

In response to her sweet anniversary message, fans of “Three’s Company” and Suzanne Somers shared well-wishes with the actress and her husband, Alan Hamel. The couple married in 1977.

“Happy 45th Anniversary Suzanne and Alan have a blessed day you two love birds,” one fan commented. “Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple,” another also said. “That is wonderful and amazing. A rare gift indeed! Happy, happy 45th anniversary! God bless,” still another well-wisher shared.

Also, one fan reflected on how long the relationship between Somers and Hamel has stayed strong. “Happy anniversary! So nice to see love last this long,” the fan posted. “You’re an example of devotion and love,” another comment read.

According to IMDb, Somers and Hamel met for the first time in 1968. They met when she landed a job as a prize model on a game show. Hamel was the host of that show.

Somers appeared in the role of Chrissy Snow in “Three’s Company” from 1977 until 1980. She is also known for her role as Carol Foster Lambert in the 1990s family sitcom, “Step By Step.”

‘Three’s Company’ Star Suzanne Somers Recently Celebrated her 75th Birthday

“Three’s Company” star Suzanne Somers has had a lot to celebrate in recent weeks. Not only is she celebrating her 45th wedding anniversary with Alan Hamel, he just celebrated her 75th birthday.

The future sitcom star was born in San Bruno, California, on Oct. 16, 1946. As part of her birthday celebration, Somer shared a revealing photo of herself on Instagram. She certainly doesn’t look like your typical 75 year old. In fact, she looks very much younger than that.

Along with the photo, she added the caption, “Thanks for all the birthday love on my 75th! Turning three quarters of a century with love in my life feels great!” You can check out her birthday celebration photo below.

