‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Sends Special Birthday Message to Man That Started His Band

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
On Friday (November 19th), Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg took to his Instagram account to post a special birthday message to the man who started his band, New Kids on the Block. This happens to be musician, songwriter, and record producer Maurice Starr.

In the post, the Blue Bloods castmate described Starr as being a “shining star” as well as the maker of stars. “You will be in all of our hearts on Sunday. Thankful to you, always my friend. Love you.”

Starr is known for creating music candy albums for various pop bands. This includes the Blue Bloods star’s band as well as Con Funk Shun and New Edition. He currently managed the boy band, NK5.

The Blue Bloods star first teamed up with his New Kids on the Block bandmates in the mid-1980s. The all-boy band became a hit sensation and by the late 80s and early 90s, the group had sold more than 70 million records worldwide. They also won two American Music Awards. However, in 1994, the group disbanded. But publicly reunited in 2009.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Recalls His Struggles Growing Up in the Spotlight

During a 2012 interview with CBS News, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg reflected on the struggles he experienced while growing up in the spotlight. He openly admitted at the time he wasn’t quite ready for the negative attention he received.

“I would read criticism in the local papers where I grew up,” the Blue Bloods castmate recalled. “I wanted to be in those newspapers. And now I am for all the wrong reasons. All I was doing was making pop records and I’m splashed on the pages for this. And all these wrong deeds.”

However, the Blue Bloods star also revealed that Twitter helped him as an adult because he realized if he “shined a light” on the one negative comment he received and did not pay attention to the three million positive ones, he’d be bringing attention to the negativity. “I’ve learned to ignore the bad stuff and focus on the good stuff. And I have the power to eliminate the negative stuff if I choose to. And that’s what I choose to do.”

Luckily for New Kids on the Block fans, the Blue Bloods star is reuniting with his bandmates next summer, with an extensive tour alongside Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue. Rolling Stone reported last month that Wahlberg issued a statement about the upcoming tour.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Wahlberg declared. He also said that just like a mixtape, the shows are going to take the audiences through all the emotions.

