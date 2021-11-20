ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fitch has been battle-tested headed into Sunday's Class L boys' soccer final

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caTD7_0d2u8qfc00
Fitch’s players celebrate a goal during an Oct. 12 game against Ledyard. The Falcons play Wethersfield in the Class L boys' soccer tournament championship game on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium in Hartford. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

It is through the dad lens that Fitch coach Jay Wolfradt will appreciate the timeless lesson of delayed gratification.

Wolfradt, whose son plays in the Stonington program, watched the Bears win Saturday's Class M boys' soccer championship before his Falcons play for the Class L championship on Sunday at Hartford's Dillon Stadium against 15-time state champion Wethersfield at 1:30 p.m.

It was the Bears who provided Wolfradt and 14th-seeded Fitch a little foreshadowing earlier this month. Fitch had already defeated future Class M finalist Ellington and then-No. 1 Ledyard during the season.

But as Wolfradt felt the sting of losing the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I title to Stonington on a penalty kick in overtime, he also realized the opportunity to apply the painful outcome to the season's future.

"This will make us better," he said. "Tough day, but I think we're starting to understand where we are as a program."

That understanding developed as the season progressed. Fitch (14-6) didn't receive a vote in the state top 10 poll, despite the wins over Ellington and Ledyard.

"Twelve years ago when I took this job, I never imagined being as strong as we are and not even being talked about. So we tuck that away and go 'now we'll show you on the field,'" Wolfradt said. "We don't mind being the guys nobody talks about. We want to be the team that is so battled tested, we'll look at a tournament opponent and go, 'just another game for us.'"

Here is that opportunity, in the finals on what will be Wolfradt's last day coaching at Fitch. He's leaving to watch his son finish his high school career.

If the Falcons win the program's first title, they'll have earned it. No. 12 Wethersfield (14-3-3) competes in the perennially competitive Central Connecticut Conference, with many Class LL schools, including Farmington, a finalist in Class LL. The Eagles, who have 20 seniors, have yet to allow a goal in this postseason.

Fitch, meanwhile, has 12 seniors: Luke Noreika, Thomas Forde, Micah Diggs, Alex Bacchiocchi, Sebastian Duffy, Douglas Cardona, James Miner, Peter Petropoulos, Tim Lynch, Jayden St. Louis, Kyle Potenciano and Anthony Guardamino.

m.dimauro@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Haverling boys soccer battling for state title shot

HAVERLING, N.Y. (WETM) – They’re back and they want it all. The Haverling boys soccer team, the newly second-ranked team in New York State Class B, is back in the state final four. The Rams (21-0) will play Beekmantown Saturday at 12:30 pm in Middletown. Beekmantown (13-6-3) is currently ranked fourth in the state. Haverling […]
SOCCER
New Haven Register

Guilford boys soccer shuts out Masuk to reach Class L semifinals

GUILFORD — When it came to offense, it was all Sami AbuGhazaleh Saturday night. The Guilford senior scored both goals as the 9th-seeded Grizzlies blanked 16th-seeded Masuk, 2-0, in the CIAC Class L boys’ soccer quarterfinals at Kavanaugh Field. “It’s a big win,” AbuGhazaleh said. “It feels good after we...
GUILFORD, CT
theridgefieldpress.com

Kennedy, Pegg lead Darien past Ridgefield in Class LL boys soccer

DARIEN — James Kennedy and Trevor Pegg have been a winning combination for the Darien boys soccer team this fall, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down now. Kennedy scored twice, each with an assist from Pegg, in the first eight minutes as the eighth-seeded Blue Wave held off No. 9 Ridgefield for a 2-1 victory in the second round of the Class LL tournament Thursday in Darien.
DARIEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
dailyegyptian.com

Saluki’s announce Soccer head coach Grant Williams contract has been terminated

Southern Illinois interim Athletic Director Matt Kupec has announced that the Saluki’s soccer head coach has been fired without cause. Grant Williams was placed on administrative leave on September 14th in the wake of the departure of Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan. The reason for Williams’s suspension was not disclosed by the University.
SOCCER
Connecticut Post

Class M boys soccer: No. 1 Nonnewaug outlasts No. 16 WCA

WOODBURY — No. 1 Nonnewaug (16-0-1) made a first-half goal stick for a 1-0 second-round Class M boys soccer win over No. 16 WCA (10-5-3) in an irresistible force vs. immovable object contest that left heroes all over the field at Nonnewaug High School Thursday night. Andrew Greene gathered his...
WOODBURY, CT
Wicked Local

From 1-4 to the Final Four: No. 15 Carver's High girls soccer team has dramatic turnaround

Coming out of the gates this fall, the Carver girls soccer team started 1-4, even dropping six of its first nine games. Less than a month later, the No.15 seeded Crusaders became the firs team to reserve a spot in the Final Four of the Division 5 state tournament. Carver was also the first team to reach that stage of the new statewide tournament (Abington and Rockland football joined them later in the day).
CARVER, MA
Clackamas Review

La Salle boys soccer wraps up Class 5A state championship

The Falcons speed past Corvallis 5-0 in the title game at Hillsboro Stadium on Saturday.An unforgettable season for the La Salle boys soccer team ended with a Class 5A state championship Saturday, Nov. 13, as the Falcons earned a 5-0 victory over Corvallis at Hillsboro Stadium. The Falcons ended their season with a record of 16-1-1, while Corvallis finished at 12-4-2. La Salle grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first half off two penalty kick goals by senior Mizael Harris, then added a third PK by Harris and a pair of scores from sophomore Kevin Serrano-Maldonado for the final 5-0 margin. Come back to see full coverage of the game at clackamasreview.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lynch
The Day

Stonington edges Bacon and advances to Class M boys' soccer semis

Stonington — There was no room for sentiment, not even on this day, when this group of boys from Stonington would play for the last time on their home lawn. Even in victory, the state tournament would dispatch to neutral sites, meaning Saturday's quarterfinal officially closed Palmer Field, a hallowed place for 11 seniors.
STONINGTON, CT
townline.org

PHOTO: Winslow boys soccer crowned Class B northern Maine champions

The Winslow boys soccer team recently captured the Class B Northern Maine championship. If you enjoy reading The Town Line and the good news we bring you each week, would you consider a donation to help us continue the work we’re doing?. The Town Line is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit private...
MAINE STATE
Newsday

James Cooney's header puts Chaminade in CHSAA boys soccer state final

The Chaminade boys soccer coaching staff used their collective head to make a key tactical change on Friday. The Flyers moved James Cooney from center midfielder to right midfielder before the second half of the state CHSAA semifinal. The 6-3 Cooney was the beneficiary of more space and showed his...
SOCCER
richlandsource.com

Lexington falls to Bay in boys soccer Final Four

SANDUSKY — Lexington’s dream season came to an abrupt end Wednesday night. But coach Peter Them chose to focus on his team’s myriad accomplishments instead of the 4-1 loss to Bay in the Division II state semifinals at Perkins High School. “It sucks right now, but we did do a...
LEXINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Class L#Ledyard#Eagles
Newsday

Juan Ponce powers Amityville boys soccer to Class A state final

The Long Island Railroad runs through Amityville on the Babylon line along the South Shore. The Amityville boys soccer team has become the Amityville Express and there is little doubt who the conductor is. Juan Ponce controlled the midfield and paced the offense throughout Saturday's state semifinal match. The senior...
AMITYVILLE, NY
hurstathletics.com

Women's Soccer Heads to Bloomsburg For PSAC Semi-Final

Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Soccer team faces Bloomsburg in the PSAC Semi-Finals on Friday afternoon. Mercyhurst and Bloomsburg have played 19 times with the first time being in 1990. The two teams did not play each other from 1999 to 2010. The Huskies hold the all-time series lead as they are 9-7-3 against the Lakers all-time.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
13 WHAM

Hilton boys varsity soccer team headed to states

Hilton, N.Y. — The Hilton High School boys varsity soccer team is heading to the state final four this weekend. The school cheered the team on Friday with a send-off parade, as the Cadets prepared to head to Orange County. The Cadets take on the Mamaroneck Tigers in the state...
HILTON, NY
WKBN

Fitch High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Brian Beany used his depth a year ago to the best of his ability due to the pandemic. “Last year was a crazy year in terms of COVID for everyone, which meant a lot of players gained varsity experience from the freshman class on up.” The Falcons return 7 letter […]
AUSTINTOWN, OH
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
465
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy