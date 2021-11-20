Breaking News: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Future Undecided After EGM

According to Sky Sports the future of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is undecided after club officials met at an emergency general meeting after the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Solskjaer's position had been called into question after heavy home defeats to local rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The club decided to stick with the Norwegian however prior to the international break but today's hammering at Watford was another reality check and an EGM was called.

The news that no decision had been made was released on the Sky Sports News Twitter account on Saturday evening and it will lead to more speculation and uncertainty.

It looks like Manchester United will not be rushed into a decision however and will take their time before making the next move.

BREAKING: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager still undecided after emergency meeting of club officials following Watford defeat

Watford 4-1 Manchester United

Watford Goals: King, Sarr, Pedro, Dennis

Man Utd: De Beek

Red Card: Harry Maguire

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Nicolas N'Koulou, Adam Masina, Moussa Sissoko, Ismaila Sarr, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Arsenal | Kostas Tsimikas to Start? Sadio Mane Available!

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook