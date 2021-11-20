'I Am Sick Of People Going For Sadio' Jurgen Klopp Defends The Liverpool Winger

Liverpool are fresh off of a 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

What was expected to be a close match given Arsenal's red hot form turned into a blundering for in favour of the home side.

Four different Liverpool players scored to give Liverpool all three points-- Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino.

Sadio Mane, who opened the contest's scoring, was defended by Jurgen Klopp after the match.

The Liverpool gaffer came to the defence of Sadio Mane and brought up the decision to take him off against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League contest.

"I am sick of people going for Sadio."

"You may remember against Atletico Madrid, we had to take him off as he was on a yellow card."

The Liverpool winger earned himself a well deserved 8.5 rating from LFC Transfer Room in the 4-0 win today.

"We had to take Sadio off against Atletico [Madrid in the Champions League] because they wanted him to get a yellow card.

"The referee did really well in that situation - I deserved a yellow card. It wasn't not OK and that is what I said. It just happened in the moment."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Sadio Mane can keep up his red hot form in the side's next two matches against Porto and Southampton.

