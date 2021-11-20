ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Am Sick Of People Going For Sadio' Jurgen Klopp Defends The Liverpool Winger

By Matt Thielen
 4 days ago

Liverpool are fresh off of a 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

What was expected to be a close match given Arsenal's red hot form turned into a blundering for in favour of the home side.

Four different Liverpool players scored to give Liverpool all three points-- Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino.

Sadio Mane, who opened the contest's scoring, was defended by Jurgen Klopp after the match.

The Liverpool gaffer came to the defence of Sadio Mane and brought up the decision to take him off against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League contest.

"I am sick of people going for Sadio."

"You may remember against Atletico Madrid, we had to take him off as he was on a yellow card."

The Liverpool winger earned himself a well deserved 8.5 rating from LFC Transfer Room in the 4-0 win today.

"We had to take Sadio off against Atletico [Madrid in the Champions League] because they wanted him to get a yellow card.

"The referee did really well in that situation - I deserved a yellow card. It wasn't not OK and that is what I said. It just happened in the moment."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EBr8_0d2u8GKo00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Sadio Mane can keep up his red hot form in the side's next two matches against Porto and Southampton.

Report: Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Would 'Think Twice' If Jurgen Klopp Called

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi is the main protagonist in this January transfer windows' build-up, and Liverpool are one of many clubs interested in his signature. Adeyemi has scored 18 goals in all competitions so far this season, duly impressing at Salzburg like forefathers Erling Haaland and Patson Daka - but whether he reaches their heights will depend on his next move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
