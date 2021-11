We know RB is the most fragile position in football, but Chris Carson, Kareem Hunt, Miles Sanders, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are just a few of the backs who have spent time on injured reserve this season. All of them currently reside on IR and are eligible to return as soon as this week. That said, none are guaranteed to return, so we'll have to monitor their statuses. With so many impactful ball-carriers in question, Week 11 fantasy RBs rankings and waiver pickups could be greatly affected.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO